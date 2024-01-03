‘What the hell are you doing?’ Eagles fan lawyers up after viral moment

Jasmine Jones embodied what every Eagles fan was feeling during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. She just happened to be caught on national TV.

Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied, after a Birds’ run on second-and-20 went nowhere, Jones let her emotions out. The Fox cameras did the rest.

But the northeast Pennsylvania woman’s viral moment caught her completely by surprise. She attended the game, her second this season after the win in Kansas City, with her sons, and said she started to hear from her friends and family after the Eagles kicked the field goal to cap off the drive.

“This just blows my mind because I’m just a mom from a small town and I’m an Eagles fan, and I think I was saying what every other Eagles fan was saying in that moment. So I don’t feel like I’m anything special,” Jones said Wednesday. “My boys are, you know, they think it’s kind of cool that their mom is everywhere and that the news is calling. They think it’s pretty neat. My son feels like I’ve made it now that I showed up on YouTube.”

Her viral moment has had some unexpected consequences. A few websites are now selling “what the hell are you doing” T-shirts in honor of her moment, including some with her face on them. But not all of them reached out to her to collaborate or for permission.

At least one company reached out to her and offered to share profits from the shirts they sell, but she is consulting a lawyer about how to proceed.

“I can’t believe that I even needed to talk to a lawyer about this because I’m just a fan, and I was just attending the game like everyone else,” Jones said. “It’s so crazy to me that a couple days later, I have lawyers reaching out saying that they want to represent me and telling me that I need to lawyer up. That’s just crazy to me.

“I think it’s kind of funny in a weird way that people want to wear my face... My friend just said to me today, ‘What are you going to do when you’re out somewhere, and you see someone with your face on their shirt?’ And I still don’t know because that’s just crazy.”

Jones said she’s already been recognized in her hometown for her moment on the broadcast — and was thankful they caught her at the perfect time.

“They had very good timing in the phrase that they captured, because I definitely was throwing around less PG words before and after that sentence,” Jones said.

Despite the loss, which capped off a stretch of four losses in five games, Jones said she still has faith in the Eagles to turn this season around and make a run in the playoffs, and she hopes her moment can be a part of the turnaround.

“If it helps the Birds in any way — if they hear my criticism and it helps them in any way — then it’s a win,” Jones said.