A.J. Brown’s special bond with Philly continues to grow entering Year 4: ‘I’m so grateful and so blessed’

A.J. Brown isn’t typically the one responsible for doling out passes at the line of scrimmage. He’d prefer to snare them from Jalen Hurts on Sundays. But on Friday afternoon at Haddonfield Memorial High School, Brown is dishing the ball downfield to a horde of his newfound pint-sized teammates.

If his ear-to-ear grin is any indication, it’s a task he’s relishing. Five days before the Eagles report to the NovaCare Complex for training camp, Brown is hosting his annual youth camp. It’s his way of showing gratitude for what he calls his “second home” of Philadelphia, a community that is starting to feel like his own going into his fourth season with the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The city has shown that the love is mutual. It emanates from the campers’ calls of “A-J” as they clamor for passes from the Starkville, Miss., native. It manifested in the explosion of “Inner Excellence” sales. It’s adorned on the facade of Lincoln Financial Field in the form of a new banner depicting Brown.

The 28-year-old receiver couldn’t have fathomed that precise sense of love when he arrived in Philly via trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

“I knew if I handled my business and did it the right way, I knew it could get like this, but I didn’t know the magnitude of everything,” Brown said. “Because it’s been special ever since I’ve been here and it’s been getting better and better each and every year. I’m so grateful and so blessed.”

More than 4,000 receiving yards and a Super Bowl ring over the course of three seasons have helped build that bond. He’s the only Eagle ever to post multiple seasons with over 1,400 receiving yards — his 1,496 in 2022 and 1,456 in 2023 are the top two totals in franchise history.

Brown missed four games due to injury in 2024. Still, he finished the season ranked No. 1 in the league in yards per catch (16.1) among receivers with at least 60 receptions.

Going into training camp next week, Brown is on a quest toward self-improvement, regardless of his accomplishments over his last three seasons.

“[You] can always get better,” Brown said. “I know that’s a cliche thing, but that’s something that I’m always trying to dive into with myself, not even just on the field, but just me as a human. And continue chasing that.

“I’m going into Year 7 and it’s flying by, man. But honestly, just to have fun. Just continue to get better each and every day. Want to have fun and continue to build that camaraderie with my teammates.”

Those teammates on offense are awfully similar to last year’s, with 10 of 11 starters returning. The offseason ushered in plenty of change to the defensive personnel, though, with Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams all set to play for different teams this season.

Isaiah Rodgers, a depth cornerback who contributed in key moments throughout the season, signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason. Like Brown, Rodgers views Philly as a second home, even though he only played one season with the Eagles. It was a significant one on the heels of his one-year suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

When Rodgers learned Brown’s youth camp was being held the afternoon before the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony, he said it was a “no-brainer” to show up to support his former teammate.

“Just coming here after my suspension,” Rodgers said. “These guys took me under their [wing] and they welcomed me with open arms, so I feel like I owe them guys.”

Brown appreciates support in all forms. The latest kind he’s trying to garner is a stadium chant after he makes a play in the Linc this fall, just like “Coooop” directly follows one made by Cooper DeJean.

At Friday’s camp, Brown put his idea into action. While breaking down a huddle of campers, he encouraged them to chant “A-O,” an abbreviation for his self-defining slogan, “Always Open.”

Rodgers is in favor of the chant. He said he has been trying it out on Brown in recent weeks, sending him voice notes over iMessage with his own renditions. Rodgers is certain it will stick with the locals.

“I think the fans love him enough to do whatever, basically,” Rodgers said.

For Brown, it would be yet another token of the fans’ love and a reminder of the support he has behind him.

“Honestly, that will get me going,” Brown said. “I hear my name getting chanted, not to boost my ego or nothing, but I’m already in that zone when I’m out there. That just takes me to another place. I got my support system behind me. It does something to me.”

Brown will have to wait until September to hear thousands of people scream his slogan. Until then, he’s cherishing the chants from his tiniest admirers, a reflection of the impact he has made in the area.

“This is a second home,” Brown said. “My home from home. And I just want to continue to do stuff in the community, reach out, and give back.”