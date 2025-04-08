Downingtown West’s Will Howard impresses Jon Gruden on the ex-coach’s rebooted QB camp

From 2011 to 2017, Gruden’s QB Camp was an ESPN staple leading up to the NFL draft. The series, which featured former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz before he was drafted second overall in 2016, stopped after Jon Gruden became the Raiders coach in 2018. Now, four years removed from his resignation in Las Vegas, Gruden’s show is back, appearing on Barstool Sports’ platform.

The series, now called Gruden’s QB Class, relaunched Monday with Downingtown West alum and former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard as the first guest. Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in January, is one of two Philadelphia-area players who will be featured in the series ahead of the NFL draft. Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, the Mount Laurel native and St. Joseph’s Prep alum, will be featured on April 16.

Gruden has not worked in the league since his resignation from the Raiders, which came after e-mails surfaced showing him using racist, misogynistic, and anti-gay language.

In the 45-minute episode, Gruden talked with Howard about his backstory and mindset, quizzed him on some X’s and O’s, and more. Here are some highlights from the episode …

Coach Howard

Gruden opened the episode praising Howard, who threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns in his final college season.

“He’s a monster, he’s 6-4, 235 [pounds], he’s a dual-threat [quarterback], the guy can throw it from the pocket, he can run the ball, he’s one of those culture-building quarterbacks,” Gruden said in his introduction.

Howard, who had a prolific career at Downingtown West, recalled taking on a coaching role for backup Ryan Wetzel after Howard suffered a broken right wrist during his junior season of high school. Teams, including Penn State, backed off their interest in him after his injury.

“I remember the day after I got surgery, I wanted to go back to practice,” Howard said. “I didn’t want to be away. … I love ball, man.”

Replied Gruden: “You’re going to find out at the next level. … A lot of guys, they lose their passion, they lose their interest in a journey of a long season. Don’t ever forget this, [the] Downingtown West experience.”

Howard returned for his senior season and led the Whippets to a District 1 crown in 2019, the team’s first since 1996.

Comparisons to Josh Allen

At the NFL scouting combine, Howard measured in at 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, nearly identical measurements to Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming in 2018. Allen was 6-5, 237, and while Howard did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine, the pair have similar testing profiles.

Gruden called Howard “a big, dual-threat quarterback,” and pointed to his 26 career rushing touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD while he was at Kansas State in 2021.

“How the hell did people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft? Didn’t you win a national championship?” Gruden asked Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”

Later, Gruden and Howard dissected some of the quarterback’s high and low moments of the season. The former NFL coach called the Ohio State-Notre Dame clash for the national title “the Josh Allen game, where you really did a number on Notre Dame.” Howard rushed for 57 yards in that game, his highest output of the season.

“In this game, it was a big emphasis,” Howard said. “Coach [Ryan] Day said, ‘You’re going to need to go win the game with your legs.‘”

‘A culture builder’

Howard often says “the best decision I ever made was going to Ohio State,” and it appears that Day agrees with that sentiment.

Gruden said the Buckeyes coach called Howard a “culture builder,” and added, “that’s what I’m looking for in a quarterback.”

He told Howard about Rich Gannon’s story. The Philadelphia native and former St. Joseph’s Prep star helped lead Gruden’s Raiders to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2002 season. Gannon played for three other teams (Minnesota, Washington, Kansas City) before landing in Oakland in 1999.

Howard showed similar perseverance when he stuck with Kansas State after Adrian Martinez transferred in from Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season. After Martinez got injured early in the season, Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title.

Howard said his approach at Ohio State after four years at Kansas State was to “earn [my teammates’] respect and trust first.”

Using the University of South Florida’s football facilities, Gruden and Howard spent time on the field working through concepts the former coach taught the quarterback during their session. From footwork drills to checking to audibles, Howard was tested on how quickly he could pick up NFL-level concepts.

“You’re on the rise, I’ve been watching a lot of your tape,” Gruden said. “Your last four games in the [College Football Playoffs], you were shredding people, and I love what I’m seeing.”

Added Howard: “I love being the underdog and when people don’t expect me to go out and do things, I do it. I think that’s the story of me in the draft this year. I wouldn’t rather be in any place than where I’m at.”