Zach Brown’s bulletin board material might have cost him a job.
The Eagles cut the linebacker Monday night, a few days after Brown called Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins “probably the weakest part” of Minnesota’s offense. Brown and Cousins were teammates in Washington for one season.
Cousins torched the Eagles defense on Sunday, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota’s 38-20 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.
After the game, Brown dodged questions about his earlier comments on Cousins.
“I’m here to talk about the game. Any other questions, besides about Kirk Cousins?” Brown demanded.
“He did a great job today. He played good, you know? Hats off to him,” Brown said about Cousins, who completed 22 of 29 passes and had a 138.4 passer rating.
Whether his words or his play led to his release is unclear, but his comments certainly didn’t help. Brown
played 65 percent of the Eagles snaps through six weeks. He recorded 29 tackles this season after joining the Eagles in free agency last offseason. The 29-year-old inside backer played the last two seasons in Washington.
The Eagles now only have four healthy linebackers on the roster. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nathan Gerry both have playing experience in the defense, but T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley could be called upon if Nigel Bradham’s ankle injury keeps him out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.
Edwards has played only two defensive snaps so far this season. Riley, whom the Eagles acquired in a trade earlier this month with the Falcons, has been a special teams player exclusively.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Bradham was “day-to-day,” but is seeking a second opinion on the injury.
ESPN reported that many teams are expected to be interested in adding Brown, so he might not be unemployed for long.