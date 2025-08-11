Country singer — and Eagles fan — Zach Bryan says he will ‘never play in Kansas City’ amid feud with Chiefs fans

It appears to be “Quittin Time” for Zach Bryan — at least in terms of Kansas City shows.

The country singer and well-known Eagles fan has reignited his beef with Chiefs fans through a series of posts on social media, claiming that he will “never play in Kansas City” again. Although the country singer has played in the city in the past, he’s never performed at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, it’s looking like those fans may never have that luxury.

The online feud started with a slight jab at the Chiefs, who failed to win a third straight title with their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

“Where are all the three peat people from last year,” the singer wrote on X.

The post led to a number of debates in the comments with one fan writing, “The Chiefs won more Super Bowls in a 5 year span than the Eagles have won in franchise history.” Of course, the fan failed to note that the Eagles also won three NFL championships before the Super Bowl era. So if you’re talking all-time championships, the tally is actually 5-4 in favor of the Birds.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote that Bryan has “singled out” the “same franchise that sells out his shows.”

» READ MORE: Eagles fans weigh in on the new stadium chatter: ‘If you can’t play in the cold, then you’re weak’

Bryan previously played in the city in 2021, 2023, and 2024. But, it looks like he may never return. In response to the user’s comment, Bryan doubled down — in true Philly fan fashion.

“Please understand I will never play in Kansas City,” Bryan wrote.

And it didn’t stop there. Bryan continued his Chiefs slander, writing, “I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.” The same user responded, “Take us off your live album too,” in reference to his song “Fifth of May — Live from Kansas City.”

“Done brother,” Bryan responded. As of Monday morning, the song is still on the digital-only 24 live album.

Bryan added: “All you have to do to [tick] off a Chiefs fan is play a fair game of football.”

Bryan, 29, is a diehard Eagles fan and performed two nights at Lincoln Financial Field last year. He even collaborated with the team for a new merchandise line, featuring his logo and the Eagles insignia and lettering for his “Quittin’ Time” tour.

This social media exchange wasn’t the first time Bryan has upset Kansas City fans. Last year, the country singer deactivated his X account after throwing shade at one of the more well-known Chiefs fans, Taylor Swift.

“Eagles > Chiefs, Kanye > Taylor,” Bryan wrote, before asking fans, “Who’s with me?”

Since then, the post has been deleted and Bryan has apologized, claiming he was drunk at the time of posting.

“Don’t drink and tweet,” Bryan wrote.