Eagles’ Za’Darius Smith announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons

Eagles edge rusher Za’Darius Smith posted a message on Instagram on Monday morning that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Smith, 33, wrote that he “knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected.

“Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!”

A source close to the situation confirmed to The Inquirer that Smith is indeed retiring.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound outside linebacker signed with the Eagles on Sept. 5, one day after their season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He had previously been a free agent since March after spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions.

Smith was brought in to contribute to an Eagles pass rush that had been depleted in the offseason following the retirement of Brandon Graham and the departure of Josh Sweat in free agency.

The edge rusher corps has been quiet from a sack production standpoint through six games this season, but Smith was its most active contributor. He notched 1.5 sacks, which led Eagles edge rushers and ranked No. 2 on the team (Zack Baun, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo are tied with two sacks apiece).

With Smith’s retirement, the Eagles’ group of outside linebackers and defensive ends is especially thin. Nolan Smith has been on injured reserve for the last three weeks as he recovers from an aggravation to the triceps injury he sustained in Super Bowl LIX. The 24-year-old Smith is expected to return to action after the Eagles’ Week 9 bye.

Ogbo Okoronkwo, the 30-year-old pass rusher who signed with the Eagles as a free agent at the start of training camp, went on season-ending injured reserve with a triceps ailment following the Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles have just four healthy edge rushers on the active roster — Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson. General manager Howie Roseman will likely need to make a move to add another player to the rotation.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane contributed to this report.