More AI training is coming for Pa. N.J. and Del. schools, thanks to a $1M grant Penn got from Google

The University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education has won $1 million to train teachers and administrators in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware on how to best integrate artificial intelligence into their schools.

The new grant, awarded by Google’s philanthropic arm, follows a groundbreaking program that Penn GSE is now piloting with the Philadelphia School District. Five school districts will be chosen for free access to the “Pioneering AI in School Systems” program, beginning in December.

The news comes as school districts across the U.S. wrestle with how to deal with generative AI. Some districts have outright banned it, but Penn’s approach is to teach educators about the potential benefits and drawbacks of the technology, then let them come up with new ideas.

“By equipping educators with the tools, knowledge, and ethical frameworks they need, we are helping to shape a future where AI enhances learning and promotes equity in every classroom,” L. Michael Golden, vice dean of innovative programs and partnerships at Penn GSE, said in a statement.

Penn has made plain its aim to break new ground on AI in schools.

Its program offers three levels of education around AI for district leaders, school leaders, and educators.

Possible AI uses for teachers include rubrics for evaluating student work, drafting parent emails, or performing other day-to-day tasks.