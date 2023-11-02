Arcadia University failed to properly act on sexual harassment complaints, says the U.S. education department

For years, students at Arcadia University in Glenside had alleged a tenured professor made sexually inappropriate remarks.

And the university failed to act, which violated Title IX law that prohibits sexual harassment and discrimination, said the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. When the school finally did investigate in 2021, it fell short of finishing the probe after the male professor resigned, and did not address the impact of the potential harassment on the students, also against the regulations.

“Had the university not repeatedly failed to investigate and resolve allegations of sexual harassment of which it was aware, the university may have prevented possible recurring harassment and the perpetuation of a hostile environment for its students,” wrote Beth Gellman-Beer, director of the education department’s civil rights office in Philadelphia.

The department’s civil rights office did not name the professor or what he taught, or identify the two students who filed the complaints in 2021 and have since graduated from Arcadia. But the report did say that several students and faculty had reported that from 2018 to 2021, the professor repeatedly sexually harassed female students.

Advertisement

Arcadia also declined to name the professor, but spokesman Dan DiPrinzio confirmed he has not taught students there in nearly two years.

Complaints were made to both the former chief of human resources in 2018 — who also is no longer employed by the university, according to DiPrinzio — and a dean, both of whom the department does not name, as well as through interviews conducted during the investigation. The former human resources chief incorrectly believed she couldn’t pursue an investigation because the professor was tenured and also mistakenly thought his behavior didn’t rise to the level of a violation because it did not include inappropriate touching, the department found.

The department also found that the human resources chief failed to act on allegations that the professor retaliated against the two students who initially reported his behavior in 2018 by accusing them of cheating.

In addition to the two students who filed the complaint, students also reported the professor’s behavior in course evaluations dating back to 2019, the department said. Course evaluations before 2019 were not available, the department found, because the professor did not return them.

“The professor made many sexual, inappropriate comments on a regular basis. Everyone felt uncomfortable. I didn’t appreciate it and it’s too bad the administration won’t do anything since this has been reported to the chair and HR,” one student wrote.

“There were a lot of strange comments of the sexual nature,” wrote another. “Very strange.”

Other allegations that surfaced during the investigation include that the professor stood too close to students and touched the shoulder of one of his students. He allegedly also made a comment about his wife’s dress, saying it was his favorite because “when he would rub up against her...,” the department’s report said.

Under a resolution with the department, Arcadia must assign a third party to complete the investigation of the former professor’s conduct and if substantiated, offer remedies to the complainants. It also must investigate the professor’s actions over a four-year period to determine if others also deserve remedies and review all harassment complaints from students and staff over the last three years to be sure they were handled properly.

The school also must revise its Title IX policy and procedures, provide training to faculty and staff, and conduct a climate survey of students, the department said.

Arcadia said in a statement that it has fully cooperated with the department’s civil rights office and “will be fully compliant” with the resolution agreement.

“The University is committed to maintaining a learning, living, and working environment free from all forms of discrimination and harassment, and is dedicated to complying with Title IX,” DiPrinzio said.

One of the students who filed the complaint also had made Arcadia President Ajay Nair aware of the concern and the school’s inaction in a March 16, 2021, email.

“I am aware I am not the only one who has had issues,” the student wrote, according to the department. “I am also aware that nothing has ever been done.”

The university ultimately did investigate that year and its investigation proceeded to the point of scheduling a hearing. On Dec. 13, 2021, a university official emailed the professor, advising him that a hearing on the matter would be held.

Three hours later, the professor emailed back and asked if he could begin his retirement, according to the department.