Here are Philly’s 60 best teachers of 2025
Each Lindback Award winner receives $3,500 in recognition of their hard work.
Sixty Philadelphia School District teachers are being honored today as top of the class educators: winners of the 2025 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching.
Each will receive $3,500 in recognition of their talent, hard work, and dedication. They were chosen from among the school system’s roughly 9,000 educators, nominated by administrators and selected by a group of school system and Lindback representatives.
The 2025 Lindback prize winners are: