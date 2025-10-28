3 schools in Delco, Chesco, just won Blue Ribbon designation as some of Pennsylvania’s best

Three local schools have won recognition as Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools — honored for their academics and work to close achievement gaps.

The three are Parkside Elementary in the Penn-Delco School District, Lionville Elementary in the Downingtown Area School District, and St. Elizabeth Parish School in Chester Springs.

Advertisement

Statewide, 13 schools won the honor.

The state designation — begun last month by the Pennsylvania Department of Education — is a new one, begun after President Donald Trump’s administration ended the popular National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which rewarded high-performing schools for 40 years.

A spokesperson for the United States Department of Education told Chalkbeat the program was cut “in the spirit of returning education to the states,” and said local awards programs would be better than centralized honors. Trump has said he wants to eliminate the federal education department altogether.

Carrie Rowe, acting education secretary under Gov. Josh Shapiro, said in a statement that the 13 schools that won Pennsylvania honors “are showing real progress in closing the achievement gap. These schools prove that with commitment, creativity, and care, we can ensure that every student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

About the schools

Parkside, in Brookhaven, educates about 250 students in grades K-5. PDE said the school’s teachers “are dedicated to continuous improvement and actively refine their practices through professional development. This commitment, combined with strong partnerships between students, teachers, and families, creates a nurturing environment where high expectations are balanced with a focus on both academic and social-emotional well-being. Parkside meets students at their instructional level, providing differentiated instruction for intervention and enrichment.”

Lionville, in Downingtown, “believes that learning thrives when relationships are strong, expectations are clear, and every student is engaged in meaningful growth,” PDE said. “Staff is deeply committed to both the heart and mind of every learner, fostering a culturally responsive environment where all students feel a true sense of belonging. Through intentional instructional practices, the school empowers students to think critically, take ownership of their learning, and rise to high expectations. Lionville strives to prepare students for success in a global society by cultivating curiosity, character, and confidence.” The school educates 670 students in grades K-5.

St. Elizabeth, in Chester Springs, educates students in grades K-8. PDE said the school “offers a broad-based curriculum” that “strives to meet the needs of every student,” builds a love of learning “and the development of the skills needed to become well-informed, accomplished, and dedicated leaders,” and actively engages students.