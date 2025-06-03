Bryn Mawr College alumni weekend ends with graffiti on campus buildings and ‘destruction of property’

Bryn Mawr College’s alumni weekend ended with graffiti on campus buildings and rental property damage on the suburban campus.

Both the college and Lower Merion Township police are investigating the incident, which occurred last weekend and included “destruction of rental property,” Bryn Mawr College President Wendy Cadge said in a message to the campus community.

Advertisement

The incidents occurred as the college was wrapping up festivities that included more than 900 alumnae returning to campus.

“We take this incident seriously,” Cadge said. “As with all such acts against our community, we investigate carefully and with compassion and hold accountable those involved.”

The women’s college declined to say what the graffiti entailed or what property was destroyed.

“We have no further information at this time but will update our community if we do learn more,” the college said in a statement.

The college has had other incidents of graffiti in the last year. In October, pro-Palestinian slogans were written on buildings around the campus, according to Bi-College News, the student news site. They included the phrases “divest” and “disclose.”

Another incident occurred in December, according to the college.

“A campus safety officer on regular patrol disrupted individuals dressed in dark-colored clothing, and who fled the scene,” Cadge wrote in an email to the college community.

In her most recent email, Cadge said there could be legal and educational repercussions for those responsible.

“If a criminal offense is confirmed, those involved will face the full consequences of the law,” she wrote. “The college concurrently launched an internal investigation, and any breach of college policies or the Honor Code will be addressed through appropriate disciplinary measures.”

The school has asked anyone with information, including alumnae who were on campus to contact Campus Safety at (610) 526-7911 or campussafety@brynmawr.edu.