For the first time since the pandemic, masks will be optional but encouraged for students and staff in the Camden school district return next month for the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Katrina McCombs said Tuesday.

In a letter to staff and parents, McCombs said she made the decision in response to new COVID-19 guidelines from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that no longer recommend testing, social distancing, and quarantining at schools and day cares for those exposed to people infected with the virus.

“As we transition from the emergency response phase of the pandemic to learning how to exist with COVID-19, we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” McCombs said.

McCombs outlined the plan Tuesday night to the public and an advisory school board. The state takeover district has about 5,800 students in its traditional public schools.

McCombs said the mask mandate would be reinstated temporarily if the COVID-19 community transmission rate rises to medium under the CDC’s standards. Camden’s rate in the city had been among the highest in the region during the 2021-2022 school year.

With schools opening around the region in a few weeks, districts like Philadelphia have announced plans to loosen COVID-19 policies and a move to return to normal after the pandemic disrupted schools and learning for two years.

The Philadelphia school district said staff and students must mask for the first 10 days of the new school year, but masks will then be optional but strongly recommended as long as case counts don’t spike. Staff and students exposed to COVID-19 will not have to isolate unless they have symptoms. Those who test positive will have to remain home for five calendar days. They can return if they are symptom-free for five days but must wear an N95 or KN95 mask for an additional five days. Students report for the first day of school next week.

New guidance this month from the CDC no longer recommends social distancing or quarantines for those exposed to COVID-19. Some districts have said they would no longer require weekly testing.

In an executive order, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy last week ended mandatory testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, state workers, and state contractors. His order lifted most COVID-19 requirements for New Jersey’s more than 600 public and private school districts.

Pennsauken School Superintendent Ronnie Tarchichi said his district plans to follow the state guidelines. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be shifted to remote learning for five days, he said.

“Hopefully, God willing, we are back to normal,” Tarchichi said.

Clayton Schools Chief Nikolaos Koutsogiannis said the message to his Gloucester County district is to “get back to basics and let’s not use COVID as an excuse.” A five-day isolation rule for anyone who tests positive will be the main guideline, and no mask mandate, he said.

“I want kids to be kids again. I want my staff to be teachers, not COVID police,” he said.

While most districts dropped their mask requirement and eased other COVID-19 policies last spring as infection rates dropped, Camden and Newark, the largest public school system in the state, required masks for the entire 2021-2022 school year and summer school.

McCombs said Camden school officials would respect a decision by any student or employee who chooses to wear a mask, especially those suffering from respiratory and other illnesses.

Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine but will be asked to take precautions for 10 days, wearing a high-quality mask and monitoring for symptoms, McCombs said. A COVID test should be taken five days after exposure, she said. Anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms should begin isolation for five days, she said.

Camden also will no longer require testing for unvaccinated staff, McCombs said. Students and staff will no longer be required to complete a daily symptom and exposure questionnaire before entering school buildings, she said

“We will heavily rely on the collective effort and responsibility of our staff and families to keep our schools safe and healthy, " McCombs said in the letter. “Additionally, we will continue to monitor and revise guidance if needed.”