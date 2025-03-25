Camden schools’ superintendent is leaving — for a state role

Camden schools’ longtime superintendent is leaving the district in June.

Katrina McCombs, a career Camden educator who’s been superintendent of the struggling state-run district for years, will take a job as Acting Assistant Commissioner of Education for the New Jersey Department of Education.

Advertisement

“This decision was not made lightly; however, I feel that after seven years of leading the district through both areas of great progress and times of challenge, it was the right time for me to consider a transition,” McCombs wrote in a letter announcing her departure. “In this position, I plan to continue advocating for strong, equitable educational opportunities for students across our state, including our great City of Camden.”

Her departure comes after several top Camden officials, including Mayor Victor Carstarphen, called for McCombs’ ouster in the fall, according to the New Jersey Globe. The officials said they believed Camden schools needed a new direction.

McCombs, a Camden native and graduate of Camden High, will serve until the end of her current contract, which expires June 30. She is paid $226,973 annually to lead the school system of about 7,000 students in traditional public schools and more in the city’s Renaissance schools, which are publicly funded but independently run.

Her 30-year tenure began as a kindergarten teacher in the district. In 2018, she was named acting superintendent, and given the job permanently in 2019.

McCombs, in her announcement to the Camden community, touted accomplishments including a higher graduation rate and lower dropout rate, expanding career and technical education programs, the opening of a new Camden High, and a stronger financial position.

Still, the district’s students perform well below state average academically, and McCombs has had to weather significant bumps, including a major budget deficit and the closing of three schools because of declining enrollment.

A district spokesperson said McCombs had no immediate comment.

Pamela Clark, president of the Camden Education Association, thanked McCombs for her service.

“We have always shared a mutual commitment to the well-being of Camden’s children and the improvement of our school system,” Clark said in a statement.

McCombs’ replacement will be chosen by the state commissioner of education, with approval from the state board — Camden schools’ advisory board has no say.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.