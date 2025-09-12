Philly-area Catholic schools are missing some books, educational supplies because of Harrisburg’s holdup

Fiona Short, a senior at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, is missing some required books for her AP U.S. History and English Literature and Composition classes.

Her friends don’t have all the materials they need for their group study of music theory.

The culprit? The Harrisburg budget impasse, which has delayed payments to thousands of agencies and schools that depend on state funding — including nonpublic schools.

Andrew McLaughlin, secretary of elementary education for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, informed school communities of the missing materials in a letter sent this week.

Because no budget has been passed, “funding designated for the purchase of certain textbooks and educational materials has not yet been released.”

There’s no legislative quibble over the schools at all, McLaughlin said.

“The Department of Education has acknowledged that textbook orders have been submitted by nonpublic schools; however, they are currently prohibited from fully processing these orders until the budget is enacted,” he wrote.

Public schools have also been hard hit; Philadelphia’s school board on Thursday night had to authorize borrowing $1.5 billion just so that district can simply pay its bills -- and its teachers -- through December.

That will cost the Philadelphia school system $30 million in debt service it can’t recover.

Ken Gavin, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, said in a statement that the issue “does pose a significant impact on students in our schools in terms of textbooks and digital instructional resources. We hope that this matter can be resolved and will continue to work with students and families to provide the best possible classroom experience.”

Worries ramp up

When the school year began on Sept. 8, Short, 17, a diligent student, wasn’t too bothered by the missing books.

“At first, I said, ‘I’m not opposed to a little bit of sloth in the beginning of year,’” Short said.

Now, a few weeks later, Short is worrying more.

“We’ve got this set [AP] exam date that can’t be moved,” she said. “We have a lot of content to get through, and that’s extra anxiety, in addition to college applications.”

Her teachers have said the books will come through eventually, but there are no clear answers on timing or backup plans, Short said.

McLaughlin, in his letter, said archdiocesan officials “remain actively engaged with members of the legislature, their staff, and the Department of Education to advocate for a resolution—not only on this matter, but on the many budgetary issues that affect the health and welfare of our students and all residents of the Commonwealth. We remain hopeful that this impasse will be resolved swiftly. In the meantime, let us join together in prayer for a timely and just outcome."