Temple students from North Philly whose tuitions were fully paid graduate in inaugural class of scholars

Sa’Dasia Jordan grew up immersed in the world of Temple University, but never thought too much about the college.

Raised in North Philadelphia, she went to elementary and middle school on Temple’s campus and attended programs and community events there. When she began to look around at colleges as a high school senior, her beloved grandfather especially wanted her to consider the university that was practically in the family’s backyard.

Advertisement

Jordan, now 21, was accepted to Temple — and part of what clinched her decision to attend was receiving a full ride as one of the first participants in the university’s Cecil B. Moore Scholarship program. The scholarship, named for the late civil rights leader and member of Philadelphia City Council, offers four years of full tuition to students from eight zip codes near Temple who attend taxpayer-funded public or charter schools.

Jordan, along with 15 other students from the inaugural class of these scholars, are graduating from Temple this week. (Of the original cohort of 22 students, three are no longer at Temple and three are still enrolled but not yet graduating).

“Being from North Philadelphia or anywhere else in the city doesn’t make us less, but it makes us more,” Jordan said in a speech at the program’s graduation celebration Monday, as her peers and their families murmured in agreement.

The students received red satin stoles marking them as Cecil B. Moore Scholars to wear over their gowns later this week at the full university graduation ceremony.

The scholarship is a long-term commitment from both the students and the school, starting with a free Temple class that students take as high school seniors and another during the summer before their freshman year. (For the class of 2025, both were virtual because of COVID restrictions.)

On top of the scholarship, students receive individual mentoring and support. Temple runs the program on a $250,000 annual budget plus the cost of the scholarships.

Twelve of this year’s graduating cohort are first-generation college students. The majority are students of color: 11 African American students, 2 Hispanic students, and 2 Asian students.

Temple’s leadership sees this “pioneering class,” as the vice provost of undergraduate studies called them, as proof of concept.

“Given the same support, given the same opportunities as their peers, they perform,” said Val Harrison, Temple’s vice president for community impact and civic engagement.

Harrison said the graduation rates for Moore scholars was virtually the same as for Temple’s honors students, many of whom come from well-resourced high schools.

To run the program, Temple partners with Heights Philadelphia, a nonprofit focused on connecting low-income Philadelphia young people to college and work opportunities. Heights helps students navigate the college admissions and financial-aid processes before attending Temple and offers support for students once they’re enrolled. The Moore cohort provides the students with a community from the start.

“It’s a model for the rest of the city to follow,” said Chris Avery, the vice president of program strategy and partnership at Heights.

The scholarship also served as a blueprint for a series of other financial-aid programs Temple introduced in recent years, all aimed at increasing access for low-income Philadelphia students. Those include Temple Promise, a program launched last year to cover tuition and fees for Philadelphia students whose families earn below $65,000, and Temple Future Scholars, a college-readiness program launched in March for seventh graders who attend certain Philadelphia public schools.

The school’s leaders hope that Temple Future Scholars will become participants in Temple Promise.

At the graduation ceremony, parents were thrilled by what the scholarship had meant for their kids.

“She really sprouted out like a flower. That’s what I’m saying — plant the seed and let it grow,” said Jonathan Boston, whose daughter, Janaya McCray-Boston, is graduating this week with a bachelors in exercise and sports science.

The students are now headed to internships and graduate programs, giddy with their achievements.

“I’m excited. I’m shaking a little bit,” said Khyrah Blue, 21, who is graduating with a degree in criminal justice. Both of Blue’s sisters went to Temple, which initially meant that it was not her first choice. But when she received the scholarship, her plans changed.

“Honestly, it was the best decision I could have ever made,” she said.