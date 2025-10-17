Cheltenham High temporarily suspends football season amid hazing allegations

Cheltenham School District has halted its high school football season amid hazing allegations, officials said.

The hazing allegations were reported anonymously to district officials on Friday, Superintendent Brian Scriven said in an email to Cheltenham families.

“This information is deeply concerning and, if substantiated, wholly inconsistent with our values as a district,” Scriven wrote. “The safety and welfare of our students is, and will always be, our highest priority. The district has engaged an external investigator to lead an investigation into allegations we received today.”

“While I recognize that this decision deeply affects our students and families, the allegations deserve and require this immediate and decisive action,” Scriven said. “We recognize that this communication will likely prompt many emotions and questions, and we remain committed to safety and transparency in all communications.”

Scriven said he would have an additional update on the matter regarding the Panthers team “by early next week. We appreciate your patience and support while we process and respond to the information received.”

The team was scheduled to play a home game Friday night against Harry S. Truman High School in Bristol, according to the school’s athletic website. It was to be Senior Night.