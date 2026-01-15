Cheltenham High football ‘toxic’ culture led to hazing, investigation concludes; team may not play in 2026

Nearly 20 people witnessed an assault in the Cheltenham High football team’s locker room last fall, according to an external investigation.

No one tried to stop it, “and several participated freely in it,” Superintendent Brian Scriven told the Cheltenham community in an emailed message Thursday. “Several students also filmed the assault.”

The assault — which happened Sept. 3 — ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the team’s season in October and led to the hazing investigation, whose details Scriven released Thursday night.

Though a pattern of hazing was “not fully substantiated”, Scriven wrote, other troubling findings include: inadequate student supervision in the locker room, “a failure to prioritize student safety by the coaching staff and/or adult volunteers,” no anti-bullying or anti-hazing education for team members, and “a toxic and negative culture within the current football program.”

The team’s head coach, according to a 2025 Cheltenham news release, had been Terence Tolbert, a business teacher at the school and a former semi-professional football player. When reached Thursday, Tolbert declined to comment.

Cheltenham’s football program will be rebuilt eventually, Scriven said, and the district will adopt investigators’ recommendations, including identifying, hiring, and training a “new coaching staff with strong commitment to leading student-athletes in a positive and responsible manner,” and strengthening team supervision.

But, Scriven said, fielding a team in 2026 is not a given for the district.

The superintendent alluded to “a general lack of credibility on the part of many of those interviewed during the investigatory process” and said parent, student, and staff cooperation going forward is crucial.

“Those students who were not involved in this situation are especially important to rebuilding the culture of our program,” Scriven said. “If all of these conditions are met, the district will stand up a football team for the 2026 season.”

The fate of those implicated in the investigation is not yet clear. Multiple students have ongoing Title IX and disciplinary matters, which could affect their eligibility to play football. Charges could be possible, too — Cheltenham Township and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are both investigating.

Staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this article.