Cheltenham High’s football season canceled amid deepening hazing investigation; officials allege physical assault

Cheltenham High’s football season has been permanently canceled as officials deepen an investigation into alleged hazing by the team, which the school district said involves “inappropriate physical contact.”

Superintendent Brian Scriven told families late Sunday night in an email that officials made the call “with a deep sense of regret” as the district extends its investigation.

Advertisement

“We do not condone or tolerate hazing or abuse of any kind in our sports programs or in our schools,” Scriven wrote. It is our duty and obligation to protect and prioritize student safety and well being, even when we know that our decisions may come with consequences and disappointment."

Scriven canceled Friday’s football game — the team was supposed to play a home game against Harry S. Truman High School at Springfield, as Cheltenham’s field was unavailable — hours before the game was to begin. He called it a temporary suspension of the season then.

The decision caused shock and anger — Senior Night was scheduled, with recognition ceremonies planned for athletes, members of the cheerleading team, pep band, color guard, and drumline programs.

“We are very sensitive to the emotions of those most directly impacted,” Scriven wrote.

Officials learned of multiple incidents

News of the alleged hazing came three weeks ago, Scriven said, when someone reported a student was assaulted in the football locker room.

Officials alerted ChildLine, the state’s abuse-reporting system, which they are legally mandated to notify when alleged abuse happens. They also notified Cheltenham police, which began its own investigation.

At the time, they believed the incident was isolated, Scriven said in the letter.

But as the investigation developed, “additional information came to light indicating that hazing and/or inappropriate physical conduct may be occurring more broadly in the program. Last Friday, we received additional information, including reports indicating multiple team members engaged in hazing through physical contact.”

That’s when officials decided to call temporarily suspend the season and investigate further. The district began working with an external consultant over the weekend to investigate, Scriven said, and it remains ongoing.

The police investigation is also ongoing, said Scriven, who urged anyone with information to contact Cheltenham police. He said the district is cooperating with police and has also been in touch with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

“Hazing is a very serious and significant issue in school athletic programs and can lead to criminal charges,” Scriven wrote. “We ask for continued patience and respect for our obligation to thoroughly investigate these allegations. We also ask that our school community not rush to judgment against any of our student-athletes or coaches.”

Saving Senior Night

Senior Night will be recreated in some ways, Scriven said — for those football players, cheerleaders, pep band, drum line and color guard members uninvolved in the alleged hazing.

“We will do our very best to involve students as we develop new plans to honor our seniors,” said Scriven.

School counselors, psychologists and social workers will be available to students and staff on Monday, the superintendent said.

“As a parent, educator, and former coach and student-athlete, I am troubled by this matter on numerous levels,” said Scriven. “This decision is not one that was made lightly. I will continue to communicate as openly as possible as we work through this in the coming days and weeks. We must move forward as a district and school community committed to student safety and respect, and do all we can to uphold those values.”