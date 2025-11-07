Former Cheltenham teacher charged with distributing child sexual abuse materials

A former Cheltenham Elementary School teacher was arrested and charged with keeping and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Kenneth Vaughn, of Peapack, N.J., was arrested in late August, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. An internet tipster reported Vaughn as keeping and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor via social media, authorities said.

Vaughn, 35, had been employed as a teacher in Branchburg, N.J., prior to his arrest, but he had previously taught at Cheltenham Elementary. He was last employed in Cheltenham in the 2022-23 school year, officials said.

The current status of Vaughn’s criminal case, and whether he has an attorney, was not immediately available.

In an email sent to Cheltenham families Friday, Superintendent Brian Scriven said the news was “extremely disturbing” and “extremely difficult to share.”

“While we are not aware that any district students have been victimized in any way, we encourage parents/guardians to speak to their children, and, if any additional information comes to light, we encourage you to contact Cheltenham Township Police Department,” Scriven wrote.

“Our team of school counselors and mental health professionals is available to provide assistance to anyone who may need additional support in processing this news,” said Scriven.