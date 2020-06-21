After spending 13 years at her school, MaST Community Charter in Northeast Philadelphia, Sophia Shaloka imagined the fall of her senior year would be the joyous culmination of growing up, laughing and learning with her classmates. But that was not to be. “It’s weird having such a large chapter of your life end on a random Thursday,” said Sophia. “When you’re with people for so long, you expect a different ending.” Still, there has been beauty in the pandemic. Sophia is the youngest of four children, and when quarantine was mandated, all of her siblings hunkered down at the family’s home in Holmesburg. With both parents working from home and the kids all trying to work or complete schoolwork, life has been busy, and food disappears from the fridge much faster. “A couple of us are in the dining room, and we have a couple people in their rooms, people just scattered everywhere,” Sophia said. “You almost have to rent out a desk.” And then there’s the extrovert challenge, the being in the house challenge. “I go for walks with my mask, but it would be nice to interact with people outside of my family.” Still, having everyone at home has made her family closer, for sure, with dinners together and nights by the fire pit. “We’re all that we have right now.”