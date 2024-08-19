Collingswood High hires new marching band director, saving music program

The Collingswood High School marching band is coming back for another season.

The season appeared bleak after its beloved band director died in 2023, and his temporary replacement resigned abruptly in July. With time running out, students feared the 2024-2025 season would be lost for the Panther Marching Band.

Advertisement

Last week, the band got some good news. Superintendent Fred McDowell announced Bill Woodward would take over as the next director to continue the longtime tradition for generations of students in the South Jersey school system.

Woodward has more than 40 years of music experience composing and arranging, the district said in a statement. He also has a strong background in marching music and arts, and “will be a natural fit,” the district said. The salary for the marching band director is $4,940, according to a district spokesperson.

Woodward most recently was the marching band director at Delsea Regional High School in Gloucester County, according to a district spokesperson. He previously worked in districts across the region, including Winslow, Pennsauken, Hammonton, Horsham, Springs-Ford, Royserford and Central Bucks.

“I’m super happy that someone was willing to step up,” Ann Marie Latini, president of the Collingswood High School Marching Band Boosters, said Monday. “He’s ready, willing and able.”

Woodward has held several practices with the 56-member Panther Marching Band, and students are relieved, said Regan Burke, 16, the color guard captain. The band includes musicians, a color guard, rifle, flag, and sabre units.

“He really seems like he knows what he’s doing,” said Burke. “Practices are running smoothly.”

Although the band is behind schedule because of the scramble to fill the position, Woodward reassured the band that it will have a full season and participate in competitions, said Hayley Shiroff, a volunteer color guard instructor.

“We are in crunch time. Everyone has to be on top of it,” Shiroff said. “It is going to be very much an underdog situation.”

Woodward didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

‘We’ve addressed the problem for now’

The band suffered uncertainty after its longtime director Joe Lerch died unexpectedly in April 2023. Lerch was known for saying, “Those who stay will be champions.” The band won numerous competitions and was best in the state in 2021 under his leadership.

Lori Ludewig, a music teacher in the district, stepped up to temporarily fill in that school year, as well as 2023-24. She resigned from the band director duties in July, citing her workload teaching music classes at the elementary, middle and high schools.

Concerned students, parents and supporters launched a petition drive and made an emotional appeal to the school board to save the program.

They wanted the district to hire another music teacher to take over some of Ludewig’s classroom responsibilities.

Current and former band members said the band gave them a sense of belonging, helped build friendships and develop leadership skills. Others cited research that music has a positive impact on student achievement and can improve math and reading skills.

Latini said the district still must address serious funding issues for the music department and other programs. A special election will be held next month on a bond referendum that would allow the district to purchase and renovate a Catholic school building, add new elementary school classrooms and refurbish athletic fields.

“We’ve addressed the problem for now,” Latini said referring to the band director.