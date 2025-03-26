CCP faculty and staff union reaches tentative agreement, averting a strike

Just a few hours before its members were set to strike, the faculty and staff union at Community College of Philadelphia has reached a tentative agreement for three new contracts for its members, both union and college officials said.

The union had said it would begin a strike 7 a.m. Wednesday if an agreement had not been reached.

Details on the new tentative pact were not immediately available. The agreement means classes will continue for the college’s 12,400 credit students and 1,381 noncredit students enrolled there this spring.

“We reached a tentative agreement that will significantly improve the lives of our faculty and staff members and will improve the learning conditions of CCP’s students,” said Junior Brainard, co-president of the union.

The announcement follows lengthy bargaining sessions over the weekend and a marathon session that began on Tuesday and lasted into the early hours Wednesday morning.

The 1,200-member union, which includes full-time faculty, staff and adjuncts, has been negotiating for more than 14 months; previous contracts for faculty, staff, and adjuncts expired Aug. 31.

The two sides had entered fact finding last week over the union’s objections. Striking is prohibited during fact finding, according to state labor law, but the union had said it didn’t think the fact-finding process was legitimate because the college missed the deadline for applying for it; the college has disputed that assertion.

Union leadership last week announced that by a 97% majority, members voted to give their negotiating team the right to call a strike if necessary.

The college had been offering a three-year contract with raises of 5%, 4%, and 4%, while the union was seeking a four-year pact with raises of 9%, 9%, 6%, and 6%. The union also had concerns about staffing and wanted students to receive free SEPTA passes so they could get to class.

This is a developing story and will be updated.