Even as the Philadelphia School District makes plans to re-open classrooms to most children two days a week, it is anticipating that thousands will choose a fully virtual option to minimize coronavirus risk.
In just one day Wednesday, the families of 2,000 students indicated they want to continue remote instruction when school begins Sept. 2. Eventually, officials said Thursday, they expect 20% of students will opt into the “Digital Academy.” Schools with high concentrations of children in online instruction will see losses in resources, with teaching and support staff needed for the cohort of fully virtual learners, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said.
That comes as more than 100 people are expected to speak out at a Thursday evening school board meeting, many of whom are planning to voice concerns about the district’s ability to bring students and staff back to school safely. Among those expected to speak is a bloc of district principals.
Hite said Thursday morning that the district of 125,000 students was moving forward with plans to re-open buildings to most students, an endeavor officials estimate will cost up to $80 million. Other districts have said they will start the year virtually. Allentown, most recently, made that call.
Hite said Philadelphia’s decision could change quickly.
“Due to the nature of this pandemic, conditions will continue to evolve in Philadelphia and surrounding areas,” he told reporters.
The school board, which will meet to approve only the health and safety parameters of Hite’s school reopening plan, could force him to take an in-person opening off the table if members aren’t comfortable with it, the superintendent said.
Hite also said an announcement is forthcoming next week about on childcare options for families of essential workers and others who will be in a tight spot with children in school just two days a week. The city, working with childcare providers and others, Hite said, was likely to open up recreation centers, libraries, and other spots with Internet access.
It was not clear what the cost of such care would be or how many children could be accommodated.
As families weigh their options for the fall, they must commit to the fully remote learning option by Aug. 4, Hite said, and agree to keep their children enrolled that way at least through January. Students will be graded and expected to complete five full days of instruction — unlike the spring, when their grades could not go down and checking in with teachers counted as participation.
“Older siblings will have to participate fully in their instructional program, which may limit their ability to assist younger siblings,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, the district’s Chief Academic Supports Officer.
Teachers who want to pursue Digital Academy options can volunteer to do so, as can those with medical conditions. But placement is not guaranteed for staff. (Students only need to be currently enrolled in the district to be approved for the virtual option.)
For staff, “it’s more than just, ‘Hey, I’m afraid, so I will opt out,‘” Hite said. “There has to be some sort of medical documentation behind that.”
Educators over a certain age will be considered vulnerable and encouraged to work remotely, the superintendent said. He said he and city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley would say more at the board meeting Thursday night.
