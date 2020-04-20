The council is among about 40 higher education groups that have asked the federal government for $46.6 billion for colleges in the next round of funding, about half of which would provide financial aid to students to keep them in school. The request anticipates a 15% decline in fall enrollment, plus a 20% increase in students who need more financial aid as a result of job loss or other virus impact. Philanthropic donations also are likely to be down, as well as other revenue, including summer camps and programs that colleges may not be able to hold.