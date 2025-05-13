Deptford PTO member charged with stealing more than $50K in school activity funds

A Deptford PTO member has been charged with stealing more than $50,000 from funds raised by parents to support several schools, police said Tuesday.

Tara A. Webb, 36, was arrested Monday and charged in connection with the alleged theft, said Deptford police Chief Joseph J. Smith. She surrendered without incident and was transported to Salem County jail, he said.

Webb was charged with theft by unlawful taking following a three-month investigation, Smith said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Deptford school Superintendent Kevin Kanauss and police detective Maureen Packer said the matter involved the PTOs for the Central, Pine Acres, and Shady Lane schools.

In addition to the alleged misappropriation of funds, Webb also failed to pay thousands of invoices related to PTO activities, the letter said.

According to the letter, which detailed the allegations but did not include Webb’s name, neither the district nor any school district employees were involved. Packer said only the person charged is believed to have been involved.

It was not immediately clear whether Webb is represented by a lawyer.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it will have on our school communities,” the letter said. “Our priority remains the well-being and trust of our students, families and staff.”

PTOs, or parent-teacher organizations, typically raise funds to support school budgets. The money can be used to purchase supplies, teacher materials, and sponsor enrichment events.