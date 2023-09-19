N.J. orders Deptford schools to suspend its controversial unpaid meal policy

The Deptford school district has suspended its controversial, unpaid meals policy that would have served peanut butter or cheese sandwiches to students with delinquent accounts.

In a letter Tuesday to parents, Superintendent Kevin A. Kanauss wrote: “Following feedback and discussion with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, this policy will be suspended effective immediately. All students will be offered school breakfast and lunch, regardless of the balance of their meal account.”

The district was directed “to discontinue its current policy immediately,” according to Jeff Wolfe, a Department of Agriculture spokesman. It must also amend its unpaid meal charge policy and submit it to the state for review prior to adoption by the board of education, he said.

The changes to District policy #8550 — Outstanding Food Services Charges — announced to parents Sept. 13, immediately sparked controversy at the South Jersey school system. The new policy stated that students whose accounts were $50 in arrears would be limited to a “basic lunch,” and could have been barred from attending field trips, prom and dances, getting their report cards and participating in graduation.

Critics, including U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, (D., Pa.), who tweeted about the policy, said it unfairly punished students. Peter Chen, a senior analyst with the New Jersey Policy Perspective, a nonpartisan think tank, said the policy violated the state’s Hunger Free Students’ Bill of Rights signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020.

“This is punishing students for the fact that their parents have not paid. That’s exactly what the whole law was signed to avoid,” Chen said Tuesday. “What is this, if not public shaming. It’s abhorrent.”

Wolfe said the revised policy must comply with Hunger-Free Students Bill of Rights Act and the Working Families Act. The district will not longer provide alternative meals due to money owed for previous meals, he said.

This is a developing story.