When the Free Library received a $25 million gift from the William Penn Foundation to help fund the redesign of five neighborhood libraries in 2014, it was the system’s chance to reshape branches to respond to community needs and create a better patron experience.
Transformed were Tacony, Logan, Lillian Marrero, Lovett Memorial, and South Philadelphia libraries, which all reopened by winter 2017. Each received a completely new layout, designated areas for teens and children, new books and materials, updated furniture, and increased accessibility for patrons with disabilities.
Visitors loved the updates, so much that branch use increased, via program attendance, in some cases, by more than double.
That was among the findings in a nearly 200-page report released in May by the University of Chicago and Kimberly Bolan and Associates, to document improvements in use and inform future library renovations.
“We now know what we need to do better for the next upcoming renovations,” said Free Library president Siobhan A. Reardon. "It’s hard to go back, but let’s make sure we don’t make the same mistakes going forward.”
Library leaders, who commissioned the report as part of the $25 million grant, worked alongside researchers to inform the study. Over a year and a half, researchers conducted the evaluation through surveys, interviews, and focus groups with staff and patrons, observations of libraries, and data from the library’s strategic initiatives department.
The study suggests ways that the system could roll out similar renovations to other branches and remedy its ongoing facility emergencies problem while adjusting to meet the changing needs of patrons. Facilities throughout the 54-branch library system are struggling. Many face frequent facility emergencies, including leaking roofs, plumbing issues, and broken HVAC systems. In 2018, the system had 396 building closures due to facility emergencies, causing a loss of 2,260 service hours, according to the Mayor’s Office.
All renovated libraries saw significant increases in average program attendance per month. Patrons thought the upgraded branches were bright, spacious and inviting, and they enjoyed the new meeting rooms, living rooms, and study rooms, as well as the increased number of computers, access to wi-fi, and power outlets. Eighty-three percent of surveyed patrons reported being “very happy” with the appearance inside of renovated libraries.
Many customers were pleased with the new, diverse programs, ranging from outdoor events to cooking classes. Staff said the new open floor concept allowed furniture to be moved easily so programs could accommodate more attendees.
Both customers and staff said libraries were important gathering spaces for children, seniors, adults, and community organizations, and felt the renovations created opportunities for the branches to serve as communal gathering spaces.
Renovated libraries were easier to enter, felt more secure, and had easier-to-reach shelving than before. Turnstiles were replaced with electronic gates that widened the entryway for persons with disabilities. While the updated libraries were made ADA accessible, other branches used comparatively did not provide ‘adequate’ exterior and interior accessibility for users with mobility limitations.
New, slimmer stacks on wheels placed in the libraries reduced the amount of space for materials. Patrons noticed. While renovated branches were stocked with new DVDs, hardback books, CDs, and other materials, patrons and staff expressed concerns about the reduction in the quantity of materials. The library intentionally reduced the nonfiction and reference collections in the 21st Century libraries, the study said. “Great material, albeit it seems thin in terms of books,” wrote one surveyed patron. Another wrote, “Very disappointing to see how few books there are now.”
But analytics drove the decision, Reardon said: “The non fiction collection takes up 60 percent of the space but only constitutes 16 percent of the overall circulation statistics, so we knew that there was room …”
Some spaces, designated for teens and children, weren’t fully functional. Open floor concepts, combined with hard floors, led to noisy branches. Some furniture and finishing design choices led to quick wear-and-tear and increased building maintenance needs, including stained fabrics and chipped shelving. Staff said maintaining library spaces was more difficult after the renovation.
The study recommended that future renovations involve staff in planning, prioritize longevity and low maintenance when selecting interior finishes, and develop systemwide standards to guide future modernization projects. It also recommended the Library consider adding signage, redesigning service points, improving acoustical treatments, and further developing teen and children areas.