New, slimmer stacks on wheels placed in the libraries reduced the amount of space for materials. Patrons noticed. While renovated branches were stocked with new DVDs, hardback books, CDs, and other materials, patrons and staff expressed concerns about the reduction in the quantity of materials. The library intentionally reduced the nonfiction and reference collections in the 21st Century libraries, the study said. “Great material, albeit it seems thin in terms of books,” wrote one surveyed patron. Another wrote, “Very disappointing to see how few books there are now.”