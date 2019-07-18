One day in April 2015, after one of hundreds of police shootings across the country that year, a group of teens sat around a table at a library in Rittenhouse Square airing their frustrations.
All under 15, they were flustered with the increased visibility of violent, sometimes deadly interactions between black people and police officers. Unable to storm the streets to join larger protests, but deeply disturbed by the ongoing incidents, the teens met and stewed at the Philadelphia City Institute.
Branch Manager Erin Hoopes sat down and listened.
She quickly realized the youth needed a space to discuss, process and contextualize these incidents and their experiences. So, she started a “social justice oriented book club," but later pitched the idea of a symposium to the library’s teen regulars. There was a resounding yes, and then, “we just started planning it together,” Hoopes said.
In summer 2016, the Social Justice Symposium for teens was born.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, youth ages 12 to 20 will converge for the symposium, now in its fourth year. It’s a free daylong “building takeover” of the Philadelphia City Institute, where teens will discuss topics including: the use of social media for social justice, the school to prison pipeline, and experiences of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.
Since its genesis, the symposium has been a safe space for nearly 125 teen attendees over the years, old enough to engage in critical thought and discussion, but too young — by their parents standards — to join protests.
The program was initially funded by a $4,725 grant from the Free Library’s strategic initiatives department. Since 2017, the program has been funded through grants from the Philadelphia City Institute Board of Managers. The bulk of funds are spent on speakers’ fees, workshop presenters, and travel expenses. The rest is split between food, SEPTA tokens, door prizes and books — usually written by the keynote speaker.
Teenagers “tend to be a segment of our population that don’t get as many opportunities and don’t have as loud of a voice as they should,” Hoopes said. The symposium is a chance to listen, and strives to be a forum “where their curiosity is celebrated.”
Each year, about five teens work alongside Hoopes to pick topics, presenters, and the keynote speaker for the annual symposium.
Teens are at the age where they should have "opportunities to express themselves, to explore, to question,” Hoopes said, “and at that age, they’re particularly talented at asking really, really tough questions.”
They “need a place” to direct these hard questions about what’s wrong in the world, she said. “They’re already naturally asking those questions so it’s more just providing the space and the opportunity.”
Simone Lockwood, 17, never regrets spending $2.50 on the bus trip to the Philadelphia City Institute. She calls it her “neighborhood library,” despite being from South Philadelphia. It’s where she volunteers and attends writing programs. Nearly every year, she has attended the symposium, to explore new ideas and have her voice heard.
Teenagers’ opinions and thoughts sometimes get brushed aside by older groups, Lockwood said, but at the Social Justice Symposium, “when you have that ability to talk to a group of kids with an adult who is ready and willing to listen to you, that’s a different level.”
“You feel like you can finally get something across that you’ve been holding in for God knows how long,” Lockwood said.
Hoopes said for some teens, “its been really affirming to hear that adults care about these things, too.”
Nydirah Torrence, 17, met Angie Thomas, best-selling author of The Hate U Give, at her first symposium in 2017. She’s returned every year since because the workshops are “very encouraging” and she always leaves feeling "as though I learned more about what’s going on in the world.”
She said it’s an opportunity to build new connections, have deep discussions and “get your inner thoughts out,” rather than “just keeping them inside.”
“The symposium is an event that can change your whole perspective,” Torrence said.
To register for free click here or visit www.tinyurl.com/y47fvrn6
Social Justice Symposium for Teens, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Philadelphia City Institute Library, 1905 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19103