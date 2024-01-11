A Girls’ High staffer has been removed after alleged ‘professional misconduct’

A Philadelphia High School for Girls staffer has been ordered out of the school — at least temporarily — after a report of alleged “professional misconduct” surfaced.

The staffer, whose name and position has not been made public, was removed from Girls’ High Jan. 4, Janis Butler, school principal, said in a letter sent to families. The employee “is barred from the building pending resolution of an internal investigation into the allegations.”

After the report was made, Butler wrote, she notified the victim’s parents, Philadelphia School District safety office, state Department of Human Services, Philadelphia Police Department and the state child abuse hotline.

“Safeguarding the well-being of students is our top priority,” Butler wrote. “We take all matters concerning the care of our students very seriously.”

Though Butler did not disclose the exact nature of the misconduct, she noted that district staff “must not engage in any form of inappropriate communications with students, and must at all times interact with students in a professional manner. If you believe your child is receiving private or inappropriate messages from individuals who have worked within the school, please reach out immediately.”

Butler urged those who need emotional support to reach out to school counselors or the district’s Office of Prevention and Intervention.

A Philadelphia School District spokesperson said she was not able to comment because the matter was still under investigation.