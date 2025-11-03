Glassboro voters considering $24.5 million school bond referendum for more pre-K classrooms and other improvements

Voters in Glassboro are deciding on a $24.5 million bond referendum that would raise property taxes to fund improvements and additional pre-K classrooms.

It is the first bond referendum in the Gloucester County school system in a decade. If approved, the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $192,572 would see an annual property tax increase of $204.

Glassboro is the only South Jersey school district with a bond question in Tuesday’s election. There are seven other districts in the state with a referendum.

The sweeping Glassboro proposal would impact virtually every aspect of the district, such as security upgrades and preschool expansion, said Superintendent Al Lewis.

“All of the projects are really needed,” Lewis said in an interview. “We’re looking at pretty major upgrades.”

The referendum asks voters to approve three spending questions. The first question must pass in order for the remaining two to be considered.

The state would contribute $4.7 million if voters approve the projects, The balance would be paid by taxpayers, beginning in August 2026.

The first question, a $13 million proposal, would include roof repairs, HVAC upgrades, and security vestibules. Improvements would touch every building in the district, Lewis said.

Glassboro enrolls 2,000 students and operates four schools and two administrative buildings.

Lewis said the second question includes a desperately needed project to add nine additional preschool classrooms at the J. Harvey Rodgers Elementary school.

The addition would allow Glassboro to double its available preschool space and meet the state’s recommendation to have capacity for its entire preschool population, Lewis said. The district already offers full-day free kindergarten.

The third question would generate about $1.7 million for improvements at Glassboro High, replacing some exterior doors, adding bathrooms to the football stadium, and improving athletic field drainage.

A citizens advisory committee worked with district officials to decide which projects to include in the referendum, Lewis said. In recent months, the district held community forums and presentation to make its case to voters.

“We’re cautiously optimistic they will pass,” Lewis said.

A bond referendum can be a tough sell because it likely means higher property taxes. Glassboro voters approved two of three questions for funding in a 2015 referendum.

Without a bond referendum, Lewis said the district would likely have to delay some projects. The district wants to avoid program cuts, he said.

Statewide, districts are asking voters to approve $207.1 million in construction and improvements. The state would provide $64 million. It is one of five times during the year that school boards may ask voters to approve a bond issue or special question.

Voters are also deciding school board races Tuesday, with 1,556 seats up for grabs. There are key races in Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Washington Township in Gloucester County, and Willingboro.