“When my first record came out, you had to go to a shop and buy it, and now it’s completely different,” Rae said. “They can just go on YouTube and Pandora. With that income stream, such a small amount of money goes to the artist and young musicians have to deal with that. But on the other hand, it’s easier to actually make music. You can have a studio just in your computer. You can make music on your phone. You can put it out there in front of all these people.”