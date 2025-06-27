Delco’s Interboro School District acknowledges 2024 cyberattack

Interboro School District, which serves parts of Delaware County, said Friday that hackers gained access to personal information from students, teachers, and other staff in an October cyberattack.

Confirmation arrived in a notice posted to the district’s website and e-mailed to The Inquirer by Devon-based law firm Mullen Coughlin, known for handling data breach cases. The notice said “an authorized party” downloaded personal information from a database housing “past and present student, staff and employees.”

Stolen information varied by person and could include Social Security numbers, financial account information and insurance information, among other personal details.

“Please note that we are not aware of any actual or attempted identity theft or fraud as a result of this event,” the district wrote in the statement. Still, the district advised those whose data might have been hacked to monitor their credit reports and bank accounts for suspicious activity.

The district, which serves students in an area covering Glenolden, Norwood, Prospect Park, and Tinicum Township, canceled classes on Oct. 28 amid repeated internet outages and interruptions. The district’s initial statements cited “unusual network activity” and “disruptions” without explicitly saying they had been hacked, but a CBS3 report said that officials were investigating whether the outages were due to a ransomware attack.

The cybercrime group RansomHub, known for demanding payment to keep from publishing stolen data, claimed responsibility for the hack Nov. 19.

The school district did not return a request for comment.