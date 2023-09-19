Temple’s acting president, JoAnne A. Epps, collapsed on stage at university event

JoAnne A. Epps, acting president of Temple University, collapsed on stage moments ago during a university event Tuesday.

No further information about her condition was immediately available, the university said.

She was carried out in the arms of a uniformed officer, after the announcer asked if there was a doctor in the house.

Epps, 72, who became Temple’s leader earlier this year after the resignation of Jason Wingard, was speaking at an event in memory of historian and author Charles L. Blockson. Blockson was the curator emeritus of the Blockson Afro-American Collection.

The ceremony was temporarily postponed but then resumed with Kimmika Williams Witherspoon, former faculty senate president, stepping in to read Epps’ remarks.

Staff photographer Tom Gralish contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.