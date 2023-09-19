Temple’s acting president, JoAnne A. Epps, has died after falling ill on stage at university event

JoAnne A. Epps, acting president of Temple University, has died after falling ill on stage this afternoon during a university event, said Mitchell L. Morgan, chair of the board of trustees.

“I am devastated by this loss,” Morgan said. “She was our light at the end of the tunnel. Temple University will survive it. I’m not sure I will emotionally survive it.”

He said his heart goes out to her husband, Jay.

Morgan said he would hold an emergency meeting Wednesday.

Epps, 72, who became Temple’s leader earlier this year after the resignation of Jason Wingard, was scheduled to speak at an event in memory of historian and author Charles L. Blockson. Blockson was the curator emeritus of the Blockson Afro-American Collection.

Epps slumped in her chair and was carried out in the arms of a uniformed officer, after the announcer asked if there was a doctor in the house.

The ceremony was temporarily postponed but then resumed with Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, former faculty senate president, stepping in to read Epps’ remarks.

Staff photographer Tom Gralish contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.