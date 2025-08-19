This South Jersey educator has been named national high school principal of the year: `I love what I am doing.’

Growing up in South Jersey, Tony Cattani set his sights on a lucrative business career. His college football coach changed his direction.

An educator for more than two decades, Cattani found his footing in the classroom as a health and physical education teacher before becoming an administrator.

Advertisement

For the last 18 years, Cattani has been the principal of Lenape High School in Medford, which enrolls about 1,800 students. He admits that “it takes over my life” and wants to share his passion with other educators.

“I love what I am doing,” Cattani says. “This is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Cattani was selected last month as the National High School Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

He is the first New Jersey educator to receive the award in at least a decade. He made it to the final round with two other principals from Colorado and Utah, selected from a field of educators from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Cattani was lauded by the NASSP at a gala in Seattle as “a visionary leader” at Lenape for developing an inclusive culture, promoting professional development, and advocating for students.

Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent Carol L. Birnbohm said “his leadership has had a transformative impact” across the district, which includes three other high schools in Burlington County.

“This recognition is a powerful affirmation of his vision, leadership, and heart,” Birnbohm said in a statement. “His commitment to students, staff, and the broader educational community is truly exemplary.”

Cattani, 50, of Medford, has spent nearly his entire career in the Lenape school system. He previously was a teacher at Cherokee High and an assistant principal at Shawnee High.

Education was not his first career choice. He grew up in a blue-collar family in Burlington Township and envisioned a possible stock-market career. He was the first in his family to go to college.

“I thought I wanted to go work in the business field, work in New York City, wear nice clothes, and make a lot of money,” he recalled with a smile.

His plans changed while playing football at Rowan University. His coach, K.C. Keeler, asked Cattani, a backup quarterback, and other players to volunteer with the Special Olympics.

“I loved it,” Cattani said.

Keeler, now the head coach at Temple University, believed Cattani was great with children and would make an excellent teacher. He helped Cattani switch his major from business to education.

» READ MORE: Temple’s new football coach, K.C. Keeler, has built a staff. Here’s who will lead the Owls this season

“He was awesome, just a great kid,” Keeler said in an interview. “He was the ultimate team player. You could tell he shouldn’t be on the phone hawking stocks.”

Cattani, known by close friends as “T.C.” was a natural leader on the football team and a tough competitor, said teammate and roommate Tony Luyber. He has the same approach to education, he said.

“Tony is the most competitive person I’ve ever known,” said Luyber, of Moorestown. “He wants everything about his school to be the best.”

Cattani said he thought about his college football days when he accepted the principal award. The NCAA Division III Rowan team made it to the national championships four times while he was on the team as a player and assistant coach, and was defeated every time.

In a shout-out to his former teammates, he quipped: “All right, guys, we finally won one.”

At Lenape, Cattani helped establish signature school events such as Red Pride Friday, the Lenape Academy, a six-course student leadership training project, and “Collegiality Cafes” — sessions held during lunch that allow staff to talk about everything from artificial intelligence to mental health initiatives.

He also spearheaded a Wellness Day midyear to help students learn how to manage stress, and which encourages students to celebrate their cultures.

His Proud Principals podcast has attracted educators from across the country. He interviews fellow principals, who share initiatives at their schools that others can implement.

A sports enthusiast, Cattani serves on the executive council of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. He coaches flag football and previously was a sports announcer at Lenape.

He is married and the father of four daughters. His children could have attended Lenape High, but opted to attend Shawnee, another high school in the district. The regional system also includes Cherokee and Seneca High Schools and enrolls students in Evesham, Medford, Medford Lakes, Mount Laurel, Shamong, Southampton, Tabernacle, and Woodland.

“They chose their friends over their dad,” he joked. “It’s hard being the principal’s daughter.”

With a new school year starting soon, Cattani has little time to bask in his recognition. He has received a congratulatory call from Gov. Phil Murphy and lots of former students.

“I’m super rejuvenated and ready to roll,” Cattani said.

Cattani will spend the year traveling around the country to share best practices with other educators. He opted not to take a sabbatical from Lenape.

“I’m the principal of Lenape High school. That’s my number one job,” Cattani said. “It’s a daunting task but one that is super rewarding.”