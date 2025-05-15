Here’s who’s on the ballot in this year’s Lower Merion School District board race

On May 20, voters in Lower Merion will select four Democrats and four Republicans in a crowded school board primary race. Ten candidates — one running on the Republican ballot, five running on the Democratic ballot, and four running on both — are vying for four seats on the Lower Merion School Board as the district faces concerns over antisemitism and racism, a persistent achievement gap between Black and white students, proposed tax increases and a new superintendent. The Inquirer asked candidates about potential cuts to federal education funding, concerns over antisemitism and recent speaker events, the achievement gap and their top priorities if elected to serve. Democratic Ballot Kerry Sautner Advertisement Kerry Sautner is the current president of the Lower Merion school board, running for reelection. On May 20, voters in Lower Merion will select four Democrats and four Republicans in a crowded school board primary race. Ten candidates — one running on the Republican ballot, five running on the Democratic ballot, and four running on both — are vying for four seats on the Lower Merion School Board as the district faces concerns over antisemitism and racism, a persistent achievement gap between Black and white students, proposed tax increases and a new superintendent. The Inquirer asked candidates about potential cuts to federal education funding, concerns over antisemitism and recent speaker events, the achievement gap and their top priorities if elected to serve. Democratic Ballot Kerry Sautner Kerry Sautner is the current president of the Lower Merion school board, running for reelection. On her top priorities: If reelected, Sautner said the school board needs to work with Frank Ranelli, the district’s new superintendent, to develop a “robust, measurable” strategic plan that holds schools accountable to students and the community through “clear milestones and outcomes.” She hopes to enhance community engagement by fostering “open, transparent communication.” Over the last four years, Sautner said she and fellow incumbent candidate Anna Shurak have hosted more community gatherings and stakeholder engagements with the board than in any other term. She believes serving on the board is “about compromise, advocacy and collaboration.” On potential federal funding cuts: Sautner said the stakes for local leadership “have never been higher” as the federal government proposes dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and passing executive orders “that undermine educators and restrict the teaching of well-rounded, inclusive history.” Sautner said LMSD should continue to work with state-level partners and its legal team to ensure every student, including those with special education plans, receives an appropriate education. She emphasized the importance of “safeguarding civil rights” and “ensuring that inclusive education remains a cornerstone of our community.” On closing the achievement gap: She said the school board can identify disparities using data-driven decision-making and address certain groups with interventions like micro-tutoring. The district, she said, should continue evaluations to ensure certain groups are not disproportionately placed in remedial courses or underrepresented in gifted programs. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Sautner said the district’s responsibility begins with setting “clear, legally aligned policies” through administrative regulations. The board, she said, works closely with the superintendent to review data, analyze trends, assess the effectiveness of interventions and support professional development. The school board may also engage third-party experts to conduct climate assessments or policy audits. Bio: Since July 2023, Sautner has served as the president and CEO of the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site in Philadelphia. Sautner is running in the Democratic primary and was endorsed by the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth alongside Juanita Kerber, Anna Shurak and Jennifer Rivera. Juanita James Kerber Juanita Kerber is a healthcare professional and LMSD parent. On her top priorities: She believes the most effective leadership begins with understanding the perspectives of students, parents, teachers and residents. Her goal is to ensure that district policies support an inclusive, safe and respectful environment. Kerber said she is committed to streamlining processes for special education evaluations, advocating for equitable access to resources and supporting educators so they can “continue to deliver a rigorous and meaningful curriculum.” She also emphasized the importance of teacher diversity. Kerber said she will bring a balanced approach to the school board, one that blends analytical thinking with compassion. On potential federal funding cuts: Kerber said the district should remain a source of “consistency and stability” for students and should “stay focused on what we know works for our community.” LMSD, Kerber said, should provide a sense of calm and confidence for students. On closing the achievement gap: Kerber said the district must evaluate the effectiveness of its current strategies and course-correct when necessary. She offered the example of Georgia’s investment in early childhood education, which helped the state significantly improve student outcomes. Lower Merion must be committed to “bold and data-informed strategies” that include understanding “why some teachers and schools are more effective for students of color,” she said. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Kerber said the district has a responsibility to address antisemitism and other forms of hate while also safeguarding the principles of open dialogue and critical thinking. “These values are not mutually exclusive,” she said. She believes, when inviting speakers, LMSD should vet them to ensure the material is “appropriate, respectful, and aligned with our educational mission” and that parents should be able to make decisions about their children‘s participation in certain programs. Bio: Kerber has worked in healthcare for over 40 years. She is currently a clinical imaging analyst at Penn Medicine, where she says she has dedicated her career to instructing and supporting radiologists, faculty and staff. She has been married to her husband, Andrew, since 2007 and is the parent of students who have been educated in LMSD. Kerber is running in the Democratic primary and was endorsed by the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth alongside Kerry Sautner, Anna Shurak and Jennifer Rivera. Anna Shurak Anna Shurak is an educator and current LMSD board member running for reelection. On her top priorities: Shurak said her top priorities for LMSD are ensuring transparent governance, fostering equity across all schools and creating a stable environment for students and educators, especially the district’s transition to a new superintendent. Over the past four years, she said she has worked hard to prioritize student-centered decision-making, build a collaborative board culture and advocate for policies that “ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive.” Shurak said she is proud of what the board has accomplished during her tenure, including expanding student mental health supports, ensuring fiscal transparency and navigating the challenges of COVID-19 recovery. However, she said, there “is more work to do” and LMSD is at a “pivotal moment” with the transition to a new superintendent. On potential federal funding cuts: Regardless of national political shifts, Shurak said the district must “stay rooted in its values.” The district should work closely with state representatives and legal council to ensure LMSD policies remain aligned with equity and constitutional protections, she said, allowing the district to “serve as a model of resilience, integrity, and excellence.” On closing the achievement gap: Shurak said addressing racial achievement gaps “requires more than good intentions — it demands sustained action, accountability, and community partnership.” She said LMSD should hold itself accountable through data, from academic placement to discipline practices. The district must also build and retain a diverse and culturally competent workforce, prioritize authentic engagement with families while creating space for historically marginalized voices to shape district priorities, she said. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: She said antisemitism, like all forms of hate, should be “clearly and unequivocally condemned.” At the same time, Shurak said, “our schools must remain places of critical inquiry, open dialogue, and civic learning.” LMSD should create clearer processes for vetting speakers and events and respond “swiftly, transparently and restoratively” when any harm is done. Bio: Shurak lives in Lower Merion with her husband and three daughters, two of whom attend LMSD and one of whom is set to begin kindergarten at Cynwyd Elementary in two years. She is currently the executive director of Teach For America Greater Philadelphia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University and masters degrees in educational leadership and elementary education from St. Joseph’s University. She has served in a variety of educational roles, including as a teacher, assistant principal, assistant superintendent and chief school support officer in school districts across the region, including both the Philadelphia and Camden school districts. Shurak is running in the Democratic primary and was endorsed by the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth alongside Kerry Sautner, Juanita Kerber and Jennifer Rivera. Rebecca Brodsky Rebecca Brodsky is an LMSD parent and small-business owner. She did not respond to The Inquirer’s questions, sent via email. On her top priorities: At a forum hosted by the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth School Board Forum, Brodsky said her experience owning a small business has given her the skills to work within a budget and be financially responsible. She hopes to work with Lower Merion township and Narberth to form safer passageways for students commuting to school. Brodsky believes LMSD should review its screening for its gifted program and work with special education families to make sure students are getting the resources they need. On closing the achievement gap: Interventions to close the achievement gap should be evaluated year-after-year, she said, and the district should work with teachers and staff members to get feedback and appropriately allocate resources. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Regarding discrimination in the district, Brodsky said LMSD needs to collect data, but should also be aware of potential underreporting when students don‘t feel comfortable coming forward following instances of hate. LMSD needs to increase communication with parents, counselors and teachers. Bio: Brodsky is a small-business owner who lives in Ardmore. Her daughter is a third grader in LMSD. She served as copresident of the Penn Valley Home and School Association. Jennifer Louise Rivera Jennifer Rivera is an LMSD parent and executive assistant. On her top priorities: Rivera wants to ensure “every student in the Lower Merion School District feels supported, seen and successful in their academic journey.” That starts, she said, with using data and direct feedback to identify where students are struggling and where support systems can improve. Top issues include strengthening specialized learning plans for students with special needs, addressing academic disparities, combating bullying and hate and responding to broader community concerns. Clearer school policies, stronger teacher-parent partnerships and better access to community resources, she said, will help equip families with tools to advocate for their children. Rivera said the district should proactively track and analyze data to drive real improvements, rather than simply react to issues. She is encouraged by the work of the current school board and is excited to support the transition of the district’s new superintendent. On potential federal funding cuts: Though LMSD does not rely heavily on federal funding, Rivera said the risks of cuts to federal education programs “go far beyond money.” She said, Rivera said the district should identify which programs could be affected, ensure contingency planning and remain vigilant about “defending the values that make this community strong.” On closing the achievement gap: Addressing the racial achievement gap, Rivera said, requires multiple solutions, including implementing full-day kindergarten, creating time for teachers to analyze data and develop targeted strategies, and giving students extra time to seek help and tutoring. She believes LMSD should implement ongoing professional development, allowing teachers to learn and adopt practices that “positively influence student learning.” On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Rivera said the district should require annual trainings for staff and age-appropriate lessons on antisemitism and other forms of hate for students. Educators should be equipped with clear guidance on how to “facilitate these conversations effectively and sensitively,” she said. “I also want to acknowledge my own growth in this area,” Rivera said, adding that while she has “always believed antisemitism is wrong,” she had to “take personal steps to deepen my understanding of the fear and pain our Jewish community is feeling.” Bio: Rivera is part of a multigenerational LMSD family. Her mother graduated from the district, her father worked in the district for decades, and she now lives in Lower Merion and sends her oldest child to Cynwyd Elementary. She volunteers at Cynwyd Elementary and supports the Home and School Association. She works as an executive assistant at a law firm marketing agency and studied at the University of Delaware and Lancaster Bible College. Rivera is running in the Democratic primary and was endorsed by the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth alongside Kerry Sautner, Juanita Kerber and Anna Shurak. Republican Ballot Omer Dekel Omer Dekel is an LMSD parent and tech entrepreneur. On his top priorities: Dekel’s platform has four prongs, according to his website: transparency and data-driven governance, fiscal responsibility, special education support and empowering parents. Dekel said he wants to set “clear, measurable goals to ensure every decision improves student outcomes” and foster open collaboration with the community to “maximize the value of our investments and elevate our district.” On potential federal funding cuts: Dekel said LMSD should “embrace local control as an opportunity” by focusing on community needs no matter the federal landscape. On closing the achievement gap: Dekel said the district can lean on family engagement, tutoring, mentorship and early support programs while consistently measuring progress and being transparent about tracking results. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: On the issue of tackling hate at LMSD, Dekel said clear policies and incident tracking are “vital first steps to keep students safe,” as well as educating students about inclusion. “Hate has no place in our schools, and proactive steps can prevent it,” he said. Bio: Dekel is a longtime Lower Merion resident and the father of three Welsh Valley Middle School students. He is originally from Israel, and immigrated to the United States 17 years ago. He served in the Israel Defense Forces intelligence corps, holding the rank of reserve captain, which he said reflects his “commitment to service and leadership.” He is running on a slate with candidates Jacob Rudolph, Deena Pack and Talia Nissim. The group, called Imagine Better LMSD, lists combating antisemitism, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strengthening special education as its top priorities. Dekel has been endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth and is running on the Republican primary ballot. Democratic and Republican Ballots Talia Nissim Talia Nissim is an LMSD parent and Ardmore resident. On her top priorities: Nissim said she wants the district to close the achievement gap and ensure greater “transparency and accountability” from school administration. “Every student deserves access to high-quality education, and our community deserves clear, honest communication about how decisions are made and resources are allocated,” she said. On potential federal funding cuts: Nissim said the district should build strong relationships with state education agencies, develop contingency budgets, and advocate for state legislation that upholds “high standards, civil rights, and funding equity.” On closing the achievement gap: Nissim said the district needs “new thinking.” “We can‘t keep doing the same things and expect different results,” she said. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: She believes starting with education for students, teachers and staff will help prevent antisemitism before it takes root. She said “schools must be places where respect and understanding are the norm.” Bio: Nissim studied at the University of the Arts before becoming a semiprofessional ballerina and dance teacher. She settled in Ardmore in 2016 after two years of living in Israel. She is a stay-at-home mom to her three boys, all students at LMSD. She serves as a member-at-large for the LMSD Inter School Council. Nissim is running on a slate with candidates Jacob Rudolph, Deena Pack and Omer Dekel. The group, called Imagine Better LMSD, lists combating antisemitism, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strengthening special education as its top priorities. Nissim has been endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth. She is running on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots. Rich Lester Rich Lester is an entrepreneur and LMSD parent. On his top priorities: Lester’s top goals are supporting the new superintendent and establishing a clear strategic plan for the district. Annual goals driven by the superintendent and district leadership need to be created, measured and reported on to the community, he said. On potential federal funding cuts: Lester said LMSD is fortunate not to rely significantly on federal funding, which should “allow us to live by our priorities and values.” On closing the achievement gap: Lester said LMSD should identify other districts that have made progress on closing the gap. The district should also consider improving access to prekindergarten for underserved students and address differentiated standards for placement into honors classes that have historically hurt students of color. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: For Lester, data-driven decision-making extends to combating hate. In light of rising concerns in the district about racism, antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, he believes the school board should prioritize tracking these incidents and the effectiveness of any prevention and training programs. Lester said the district needs to “balance free speech with student safety.” He said there are many gray areas, and suggested creating clear boundaries of unacceptable and acceptable speakers with room to discuss those who may fall into the “gray area.” Bio: Lester and his wife, Rachel, moved to Lower Merion in 2006 and have lived in Villanova for over 18 years. Their three children attended Lower Merion schools, and their youngest son is currently a high school student in the district. Lester serves on various boards, including the board of the University of Pennsylvania Hillel. He was a Cub Scout leader for his sons’ troops and is active at the Main Line Reform Temple. He’s currently the CEO of the Ackerman Group, a firm that supports veterinary practice owners looking to sell their practices. Prior to his current role, he founded and built Veterinary Practice Partners, a veterinary practice management group. He said his experience starting and growing businesses gives him key skills as “we navigate turbulent times in our economy and our federal government.” Lester is running on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. Deena Pack Deena Pack is a nurse and LMSD parent. On her top priorities: For Pack, the two most important issues for the LMSD board are addressing antisemitism and improving special education. Pack said her own children have faced significant antisemitism in Lower Merion schools. She said the district must implement clear policy surrounding acts of hate and create a comprehensive tracking system and quarterly evaluations. Pack said the district’s special education and gifted students are not being adequately served. She plans to push for more special instruction teachers and a task force on special education access, which she hopes will limit litigation against the district. On potential federal funding cuts: Pack said the district should identify programs supported by federal dollars and ensure there are alternative sources of available funding. On closing the achievement gap: The racial achievement gap in Lower Merion, Pack said, is “a terrible example of how well-intentioned programs can sometimes still fail the students they are trying to serve.” She said the current school board has “not adequately addressed this growing problem” and expressed concern about recent superintendent turnover, which she said has “only added to the district’s dysfunction.” If elected, Pack says she would immediately evaluate all programs and spending allocated toward closing the achievement gap in hopes of understanding if they are truly helping students’ performance. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Regarding recent incidents in which speakers were invited to LMSD that some parents said expressed antisemitic views, Pack said, “If the district invited any speaker to the school and used taxpayer resources in order to fund the event, then they have the responsibility to properly vet the guests to ensure their messaging and social media accounts properly reflect the school district’s position and ideals.” While Pack said free speech is “vitally important and should be protected,” she believes the district also has a responsibility to protect students from hateful speech or “galvanizing one group against another.” Pack said she has heard herself called a “‘one issue’ candidate” during this election, which she says is false. “While I got into the race as a parent concerned about the antisemitism experienced by my own children, I am also running on other issues that are a huge concern for our district. I feel I can bring real value and innovation into a stagnant environment,” she said. Bio: Pack is a nurse. She is an Orthodox Jew and has three children, one of whom attends LMSD. She has been married to her husband, Kevin, for 19 years. Pack is running on a slate with candidates Jacob Rudolph, Talia Nissim and Omer Dekel. The group, called Imagine Better LMSD, lists combating antisemitism, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strengthening special education as its top priorities. She has been endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth and is running on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots. Jacob Rudolph Jacob Rudolph is a current Harriton High School senior. On his top priorities: Rudolph’s top priorities are improving special education offerings, combating antisemitism and “rebuilding the bridge between” the district and families through better communication and the return of fun community traditions. On potential federal funding cuts: Rudolph said the district should make a plan with multiyear budgets that assume varying levels of reduced federal aid. The district should also protect local civil rights safeguards to ensure students retain protections should federal oversight shrink. On closing the achievement gap: Rudolph said the racial achievement gap “is a serious problem,” and that the district should implement early warning systems that flag students at risk of poor performance while triggering immediate support. LMSD should also, he said, expand tutoring, offer more opportunities to join honors-level classes and publish metrics on student achievement. On addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination: Regarding a recent school event that parents say featured speakers affiliated with pro-Palestinian groups, Rudolph said, “the speakers said that they were affiliated with groups that hate Israel, and by extension, Jews, I immediately felt isolated and alone. I was made to feel unwelcome in that room. I am a proud Zionist Jew, and I believe that all Jews have a right to a place to call home.” He said he has been the victim of antisemitism at LMSD and that the district must work harder to “combat not just antisemitic hate, but all hate in our schools.” To combat discrimination, and specifically antisemitism, Rudolph said the district should require incidents be logged and reported and staff have annual training from the Anti Defamation League and American Jewish Committee. Bio: Rudolph, 17, is a current senior at Harriton High School. He is a rower, swimmer and has been enrolled in the district’s gifted learning program since first grade. He says on his website that getting the school district to acknowledge and provide support services for his ADHD was a “battle” for his family. He will take a gap year after graduation and plans to attend a local college afterward. Rudolph is running on a slate with candidates Deena Pack, Talia Nissim and Omer Dekel. The group, called Imagine Better LMSD, lists combating antisemitism, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strengthening special education as its top priorities. Rudolph has been endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth. He is running on both the Republican and Democratic primary ballots.