Lower Merion parents say lack of communication during lockdown led to ‘panic’ and ‘chaos’

A lockdown in the Lower Merion School District on Friday sparked outrage on social media after parents said a lack of communication left their children fearing for their lives.

The lockdown was spurred by a police chase that erupted shortly before noon around City Avenue. The pursuit occurred after the FBI responded to an alleged attempted robbery of an armored vehicle, a spokesperson said Friday. Multiple suspects were in custody by Friday evening.

In a series of Facebook posts made by the Lower Merion School District on Friday, parents commented that a lack of clarity about whether the threat was coming from inside or outside of school buildings scared their children and led some high school students to flee, running into potential danger.

In an email to the Inquirer Tuesday, the district said administrators had conducted a review to “critically evaluate the incident response,” and that the incident “provided us with an opportunity to further improve and refine our practices.”

The Lower Merion School District was directed by law enforcement to place eight schools on lockdown, beginning at 11:31 a.m., according to an email to parents and a district Facebook post, both published at 12:01 p.m. on Friday. The schools under lockdown were Belmont Hills, Cynwyd, Merion, Penn Valley, and Penn Wynne elementary schools; Bala Cynwyd and Welsh Valley middle schools; and Lower Merion High School. However, an initial email to parents did not list the locked down schools.

According to the Tuesday email sent to The Inquirer, announcements were made in each school relaying lockdown instructions. In most classes, the district said, students remained in or returned to their classrooms.

The lockdown occurred during Lower Merion High School’s lunch period, when students were dispersed across the building. According to the district, students were told to return to specific classrooms and “at no time were students instructed to leave the building.”

At 12:11 p.m., the district sent another email and posted on Facebook that police were in pursuit of a robbery suspect and asked people to “not go to our school buildings or pick up your children until further notice.”

The district e-mailed and posted again around 40 minutes later, saying that the Lower Merion Police Department had advised that police activity remained outside of school buildings.

“Students and staff can move about inside, but are not yet able to leave the building. At this time, no one is allowed in or out of those school buildings,” the email and post said.

At 2:16 p.m., the district posted an “all clear” message signed by Lower Merion School District Superintendent Frank Ranelli.

In Facebook comments, one parent said her child came home “shaking and crying” as she described the first 15 minutes of the lockdown, when students had little information about the threat. Another said their child assumed there was an active shooter and ran from Lower Merion High School.

Others described a lack of communication, asking why families get automated phone calls for school bus issues, but not for lockdowns.

Many noted that the district’s initial email to parents did not include the list of schools placed on lockdown. The district sent a follow-up email to families that included the list, and Ranelli apologized for the “inadvertent early send of the initial message” in his all-clear email to families later, the district said.

On Facebook, one parent commented: “I hope that LMSD will please evaluate what happened today and why the situation was not properly communicated to the kids.”

The district said Ranelli and Lower Merion Police Department Superintendent Andy Block were “collaborating to identify aspects of both organizations’ response that will be improved.”

As students in the United States are exposed to gun violence at increasingly high rates, even those who have not experienced violence firsthand have become accustomed to hearing about school shootings and practicing active shooter drills.

While lockdown drills can prepare students and teachers for potential danger, even rehearsing for a tragedy can contribute to anxiety and depression in young people who have been raised under the specter of pervasive gun violence.

