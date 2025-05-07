A local civic association canceled a live forum for a Lower Merion school board race, citing potential for “disruptive behavior”

A Bala Cynwyd civic association canceled a live candidates forum for the upcoming Lower Merion school board election, citing vague concerns of disruptive behavior amid a crowded and contentious school board race in the Main Line suburb.

The Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd planned to host a candidates forum on Tuesday night at the Union Fire Association. On Monday night, candidates received an email that the event would be canceled due to “concerns that the forum could attract disruptive behavior and compromise what should be a safe and respectful civic meeting.”

In lieu of the forum, the club asked candidates to respond to questions in writing, which would be shared via email to its members.

The email, signed by the club’s president, Kay Sickles, did not include specific details about the concerns of “disruptive behavior.”

The Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd did not respond to questions about the event’s cancellation ahead of publication.

Following the cancellation, Imagine Better LMSD, a candidates group supported by the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth, organized an informal candidates forum at a local bar.

Omer Dekel — an Imagine Better LMSD candidate running on the Republican ballot — said all but two candidates, Kerry Sautner and Anna Shurak, were there.

Dekel said the impromptu event was “very cordial” and “very warm.”

There are currently 10 candidates running for four open school board seats in Lower Merion.

The local Democratic committee endorsed Sautner, Shurak, Juanita Kerber and Jennifer Rivera, who are running on a slate to “strengthen public education, uphold equity, support educators, and ensure transparency” amid efforts by “political groups … to roll back our progress,” their website states.

Sautner was previously removed from the ballot over financial disclosure issues, but was reinstated last month following a ruling by the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

The Lower Merion School District has been embroiled in conflict this school year as debates over the district’s responsibility to define and fight antisemitism have spilled out into school board meetings and social media groups.

On its website, Imagine Better LMSD lists combating antisemitism as one of its three key priorities.

The primary election is May 20.