Here’s what had to happen to get this Philly school ready to reopen after asbestos damage

In April, asbestos closed Mitchell Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia, forcing students to learn virtually for weeks, then crowd into a small space at another school for months to finish out their term.

And though officials promised a reopening for the 2023-24 school year, some worried that the 1915 building needed so much work that repairs might not be finished by Tuesday, students’ first day of school.

On Thursday Philadelphia School District facilities area manager Stephen Mann, who has been leading a team working day and night to get the school in shape, proclaimed: Bring on the students. Mitchell will be ready.

“It’s basically a safe, clean learning environment with brand-new lights, brand-new ceiling tiles,” Mann said.

Ceiling tiles were removed, asbestos-containing plaster was taken out, and new tiles were put up. New fiberglass insulation was applied around pipes throughout the three-story building at 55th and Kingsessing.

After the environmental work was complete and inspectors from the district and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the job passed muster, tradespeople came in — electricians, carpenters, painters and insulators — to complete the extensive project. The school’s old fluorescent bulbs got replaced with LED lighting throughout, making for brighter hallways, and the speaker system got replaced.

Advertisement

Mitchell was one of six district schools closed in the 2022-23 school year because of asbestos. Its damage was discovered over spring break, and it quickly became apparent that the problem was so widespread the school couldn’t house students and staff safely. District officials ordered the school closed, and students learned virtually until a school team identified McMichael, a West Philadelphia district school, as an alternate site.

Those two months crowded into a temporary space was tough, said Renato Lajara, the assistant superintendent who oversees Mitchell.

“It was very uncomfortable to have the whole school on one floor,” said Lajara, who credited the Mitchell staff for doing whatever was necessary to make the best of a tough situation for their students.

Getting students and staff back in the building was a top priority, Lajara said.

“We didn’t want them to start the school year in another space,” he said. On Thursday, teachers were setting up their classrooms as workers were putting finishing touches on the building.

“It’s still a work in progress, we’re not 100%,” Lajara said. “But this is very exciting, I’m very happy. It looks a lot better here.”