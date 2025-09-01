Here’s a look at new buildings and programs coming to Philly-area colleges this school year

Moore College of Art & Design this month opened a new residence hall in Rittenhouse Square, just a seven-minute walk from campus, which will allow the school to guarantee students housing all four years.

It will increase the 501-student college’s housing capacity by 33%.

“All the higher ed data ... tells us that when students are able to live in residence on campus, they retain at higher rates, graduate at higher rates, and they have a stronger sense of engagement and belonging,” said Cathy Young, president of Moore, located at 1916 Race St. “It really gives our students the chance to live in one of the most vibrant wonderful parts of Philly and just immerse themselves in the city.”

It’s especially important for arts students who may want to work in design studios or other arts spaces on campus late into the evening, she said.

Moore, which received a large influx of students from the shuttered University of the Arts last fall, purchased the 93-bed building at 1831 Chestnut St. last spring for $11.5 million. It used to serve as short-stay, high-end housing for executives, Young said, and will be priced like the college’s other residence halls, which have 275 beds. The school will offer housing grants to eligible students.

Moore isn’t the only area college to unveil a new or remodeled building on campus this year. Here’s a sample of others.

Temple University opened its remodeled Paley Hall, which will for the first time house all academic departments within the College of Public Health in one location. The college’s departments had been spread across 10 buildings on the main campus and the health sciences campus. Formerly the library, Paley has been under construction for two and a half years. St. Joseph’s University opened its new Sister Thea Bowman Residence Hall, housing more than 500 first-year students. The building, the school said, uses geothermal energy for heating and cooling, one of the largest buildings in the city with such a system. Eastern University unveiled its remodeled Templeton Hall, which will serve as a hub for students in its honors college. It includes recital and performance spaces and a gallery. Chestnut Hill College opened its Nursing Clinical Arts Center on its SugarLoaf campus location. Formerly a conference center, the facility now has a new basic skills lab, teaching and office spaces and a health assessment lab. Gwynedd Mercy University is opening its Frances M. Maguire ’55 Healthcare Innovation Center, which will include technology and spaces that look like hospitals, physician offices and residential living settings.

