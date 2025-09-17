Moorestown voters approve $108 million school bond project

Moorestown voters have approved a $108 million school bond in a special election to fund full-day kindergarten and other projects.

In preliminary unofficial results, the South Jersey school system said voters overwhelmingly approved two questions on the ballot Tuesday.

The first question, to raise $80.3 million, was approved 2,492 to 1,302, the district said. The second question, for $28 million, was approved 2,310 to 1,471, the district said.

It was the largest school bond referendum in Moorestown in recent years.

“We’re honored to have this opportunity in our town’s history to shape the future,” Superintendent Courtney McNeely said in a statement. “We now look forward to maintaining our legacy of excellence by updating infrastructure and addressing space needs.”

The measures will mean a $648 annual property tax increase for a home assessed at the township average of $465,125.

After preparing for years to expand its kindergarten program, Moorestown asked voters Tuesday to approve the funding of full-day kindergarten. The state will fund some of the construction costs.

Moorestown is the only South Jersey district that doesn’t offer free full-day kindergarten. Haddonfield added a full-day section to each of its three elementary schools this year.

Moorestown currently offers free half-day kindergarten as well as a tuition-based, extended-day option for 233 students who pay $4,200 annually.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been pushing for expanding early education in New Jersey’s public schools since taking office in 2018. He signed bills in July that mandate free full-day kindergarten by the 2029-30 school year.

Moorestown plans to reconfigure some schools to make room for additional kindergartners at the elementary schools. Construction would be completed to begin full-day kindergarten by 2028.

Other projects approved in the bond referendum include building a two-story addition with 13 instructional spaces at the middle school and a new gym. The district also plans to upgrade antiquated HVAC systems and boilers.

Moorestown was the only South Jersey district with referendum questions on the ballot Tuesday. Bond referendums allow districts to pay for projects that cannot readily be funded through their annual operating budget.