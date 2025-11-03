This Bucks County school district says it will have to shut down Jan. 30 if Pa.’s budget deadlock continues

The Morrisville Borough School District could have to shut down on Jan. 30 if no state budget deal is reached, its superintendent said Monday.

Andrew Doster, who leads the tiny Bucks County system — which has about 900 students in three schools — said he just informed staff of the news 126 days past the state budget deadline, and 34 days into a federal government shutdown.

“As a district that relies on state funding for more than half of its operating budget, the absence of this critical revenue stream has put Morrisville in an increasingly difficult financial position,” Doster wrote in an email to district families. “Our district is now at a point where very difficult decisions must be made for our immediate future.”

Morrisville has used “every available tool” to attempt to make ends meet without state funds, including holding off on making payments and freezing spending.

“Unless the state passes a budget, Morrisville’s public schools may be forced to shut down on January 30, 2026. In that event, we would be forced to temporarily suspend all school district operations starting Jan. 30, 2026,” said Doster.

That would mean no in-person or virtual teaching, no transportation, no food service, athletics, arts, or support services.

“We are currently operating with less than 50% of our annual revenue available, due to the state and federal budget impasses. Unless we receive our state funding that is owed to the district since August, by mid-January, we will be unable to meet payroll and operational costs,” Doster said.

The superintendent will discuss the news with students in third through twelfth grade directly “in a developmentally appropriate way” on Wednesday, he said.

Closing schools is a drastic step, Doster said, one neither he nor anyone else wants to take. He urged Morrisville community members to share their alarm with their state legislators. More than 90% of Morrisville students come from economically disadvantaged homes.

Morrisville school board officials are aware of the messaging, Doster said, and will strategize “additional short-term strategies in case funding remains delayed” at their next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 19.

“I know how concerning this news is for our students, our staff, and our community. I will continue to keep you informed as we learn more. You have my commitment to communicate transparently and promptly,” said Doster, who vowed he is “doing everything in my power to avoid disruption to our students’ learning.”

The news comes after the William Penn School District, in Delaware County, announced it too would run out of funds in January. Superintendent Eric Becoats stopped short of saying unequivocally, as Morrisville did, that schools would close.

Pennsylvania lawmakers were supposed to have passed a state budget by June 30, and it does not appear the two sides are close to a deal. That has roiled school systems, counties and other entities that rely on state funding, hitting poorer ones like Morrisville and William Penn particularly hard.

Philadelphia, the state’s largest school system and among its most economically challenged, also relies on state money for more than half of its budget. The city’s school board in September authorized a temporary borrowing of $1.5 billion, and said that money would not last it the whole school year; Philadelphia’s officials have not said what measures they would have to take if the budget deadlock continues into the new year.