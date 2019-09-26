Twelve local schools won the U.S. Department of Education’s top honor Thursday, designated by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Less than one percent of schools nationwide receive the award, which is given in recognition either of overall academic excellence or success in narrowing achievement gaps.
The schools are: In Philadelphia, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science and Joseph Greenberg Elementary School; in the Pennsylvania suburbs, Afton Elementary School in Yardley; Cardinal John Foley Regional Catholic School in Havertown; Mary, Mother of the Redeemer School in North Wales; Sabold Elementary School in Springfield; Saint Pius X School in Broomall; Saint Thomas the Apostle School in Glen Mills; Saints Colman-John Neumann School in Bryn Mawr; and West Vincent Elementary in Chester Springs. In New Jersey, Sharp Elementary School in Cherry Hill and Radix Elementary in Williamstown, Monroe Township.
The Philadelphia School Distict’s two winners were in a state of excited joy Thursday morning, preparing for ceremonies celebrating their wins.
Ted Domers, who’s in his seventh year as principal of Carver High School of Engineering and Science, presides over a school of nearly 1,000 seventh through twelfth graders. Most live below the poverty line. Sixty-seven percent will be the first in their family to attend college.
When Domers welcomes visitors to Carver, he always says: “Welcome to the best school in Philadelphia.” The award felt like an affirmation of his staff’s and students’ hard work, Domers said.
One secret to Carver’s success is its robust menu of offerings. It has 15 Advanced Placement classes and over 50 after-school clubs and sports teams.
“Every student is attached to something — everyone has a touchstone,” Domers said. “Our students are on par with anyone in the country.”
Greenberg, in the Northeast, is home to a large and growing student population, including a cohort of English language learners.
Principal Gina Hubbard, who registered a child brand-new to the country from Brazil on Thursday before her school’s celebration, said the school’s diversity is one of its best features.
Greenberg also prides itself on “a culture of reading deeply,” intense teacher collaboration and development,
If a child is struggling, teachers “look at root causes as to why they’re not learning,” Hubbard said. “Then, they come up with an action plan to help the child meet with success.”
Greenberg often flies under the radar, Hubbard said, and the award is especially meaningful.
“This is a once in a lifetime chance for everyone to see how great your school really is," said Hubbard.