88 students from Philly, Pa., N.J. suburbs are 2025 National Merit Scholarship winners

Students from schools in Philadelphia and the surrounding region have been named winners of the prestigious 2025 National Merit Scholarship.

They were chosen from among a pool of 15,000 finalists nationwide, singled out for their academic record, PSAT scores, leadership qualities and school and community activities, and an essay and recommendation.

The honors are based on exams taken beginning in October 2023, when high school juniors sat for their PSAT exam.

Awards come with a financial prize, depending on the type of honor — scholarships funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation are $2,500, and corporate-funded scholarships range from $1,000 to $10,000.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation cautions against comparing schools “on the basis of numbers of Merit Scholarship winners,” officials said in a statement Wednesday. “The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The program does not measure the quality or effectiveness of education within a school, system or state.”

The local winners, listed by where they attend school, are:

New Jersey

Bordentown: Sameer Sharma, Bordentown Regional High School

Cherry Hill: Kaiyan Ling, Cherry Hill High School East

Delran: Jamie Allison Dunn, Holy Cross Preparatory Academy

Haddonfield: Henry A. Cowan, Keira Currie, Haddonfield Memorial High School

Philadelphia

Chiara Lucia Crociata, Andre Neimark Geffen, Central High; Isaac M. Torchinsky-Field, Germantown Friends School; Ray K. Eggerts, Jason Zhang, Masterman; Theo Mitchell-Penner, St. Joseph‘s Preparatory School

Pennsylvania suburbs

Abington: Maeve Hong, Abington High School

Ambler: Katherine Chen, Vivian W. Han, Parth Patel, Jake Tan, Wissahickon High School

Berwyn: Brianna Z. Fan, Ethan Guo, Charlize Sara Ko, Aiden F. Knouft, Hanyang F. Liu, Carter M. Pugh, Zara Samdani, Adam Song, John P. Tinneny, Eric R. Xu, Michael Z. Yang, Conestoga High

Bensalem: Brendan Bittmann, Holy Ghost Preparatory High School

Bryn Mawr: Allison Meng, Summer Yao He, Avani I. Shah-Lipman and Georgia Jane Whamond, The Baldwin School.

Downingtown: Anushka Chakraborty, Praneil Balike, Syreeta Arja Das, Ronika Himani Medagam, Downingtown STEM Academy; Rishi Aitha, Downingtown High School East; Mei L. Satler, Downingtown High School West

Doylestown: Syreeta Arja Das, James Xiaoxing Wan, Edan H. Wong, Central Bucks High School East

Fort Washington: Jianna J. Kim, Roy Zhao, Germantown Academy; Hannah Marie Adams, Isabella Xie, Upper Dublin High School

Havertown: Samuel Graaf, Maxim Omelan Markiw, Jorge Tecedor, Haverford High School

Holland: Hayden Kang, Council Rock High School South; Isabelle Glunz, Villa Joseph Marie High School

Huntingdon Valley: Tamara Kohmann, Rebecca A. Ling, Lower Moreland High School

Kennett Square: Deepti Halthore, Gareth Y. Liu, Anand Shah, Alan H. Yu, Unionville High School

King of Prussia: Jenna Ronnie Xue, Upper Merion Area High School

Langhorne: Orest Mykhaylyuk, Neshaminy High School

Lansdale: Jason Gentet Dodge, Julia Knoblauch, Advaith Kollipara, North Penn High School

Lower Gwynedd: Lauren Elizabeth Ryan, Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School

Media: James C. Mulholland, Penncrest High School

New Hope: Maria Kesisoglou, New Hope-Solebury High School

Newtown: Alex Zeyu Tao, Council Rock High School North

Newtown Square: Rohan Dalal, The Episcopal Academy

Pottstown: Jonathan C. Odike, The Hill School

Plymouth Meeting: Ronald L. Keene, Koseli Thakali, Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School

Rosemont: Sarthak Chaudhuri, Jayne Chen, Roha Herial, Philippos Pratsos, William Reisner, Eileen Rong, Harriton High School

Royersford: Mahitha Nirmala Nakkella, Chakradhar Pulipaka, Gina Singh, Spring-Ford High School; Randall J. Petras, Jr., Pope John Paul II High School

Wallingford: Tanush Kiran Talekar, Strath Haven High School

Warminster: Anne M. Pallozzi, William Tennent High School

Warrington: Ayooluwa Joshua Popoola, Shreyas Trivedi, Central Bucks High School South

West Chester: Neela M. Bender, B. Reed Henderson High School; Jada Cooper, Sophia Z. Fu, West Chester East High School

Wynnewood: Milan Carpiniello, Andrew Yu, Friends Central School