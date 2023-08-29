The countdown to the end of summer break is almost over — it’s time to replenish those dry markers, broken pencils and backpacks. But fear not, for the next week, all school supplies in the state of New Jersey will be sales tax-free.

“Many of us have fond memories of taking our kids back-to-school shopping. They love picking out their own supplies, and it gets them excited to get back into the classroom,” said New Jersey State Treasurer, Elizabeth Muoio, in a video for the sales tax holiday. “But, as exciting as the back-to-school season is, it also brings a sense of anxiety over the cost of school supplies.

From now through Sept. 4, in-person or online sellers of certain computers, school supplies and sports and recreational equipment should not charge sales tax on eligible items you purchase during the sales tax holiday in New Jersey.

What school supplies are sales tax-free in New Jersey?

The full list of items can be found online and includes:

General school supplies, such as book bags, binders, folders, paper products, calculators, highlighters, markers, pens and pencils and craft supplies. Computers that cost less than $3,000, including desktops, laptops and tablets. Cell phones are not eligible for this sales tax discount. School computer supplies that cost less than $1,000. This includes items such as storage devices, printers and printer supplies. School art supplies, such as clay and glazes, paints, paintbrushes, watercolors and sketch pads. School instruction materials, such as textbooks, workbooks, maps and globes. Sports or recreational equipment, such as athletic shoes, cleats, mouth guards, shoulder pads, shin guards, helmets and much more.

Is there a limit on how many items you can purchase?

No. There is no limit to the amount of eligible items you can buy.

Do I have to provide the store or seller any proof of the sales tax holiday?

No. An exemption certificate or any form of proof of the sales tax holiday is not required.

What if I’m buying school supplies from an online seller?

According to New Jersey’s Department of Treasury, each individual online seller in New Jersey needs to program or override their sale systems to prevent the tax from being calculated. This means that it’s up to the online seller to make sure the tax discount is applied. Be sure to contact the seller before purchasing online.

Are delivery charges sale tax-free?

If you’re buying school supplies online and getting the items delivered, delivery charges, including shipping and handling, are considered part of the sales price of an eligible item and are exempt under the sales tax holiday.

If all items in a shipment are eligible items, the delivery charge is not taxable. If the shipment includes eligible items and taxable items, the seller must charge tax on the portion of the delivery charges allocated to the taxable items in the shipment, according to a spokesperson for the state treasury department.

Can people who don’t live in New Jersey take part in the sales tax holiday?

Yes. Sales transactions must take place in New Jersey to qualify for the holiday though, either at a brick-and-mortar store or from an online seller delivering to a New Jersey address, according to the state treasury department. If you’re buying items to be delivered to an address outside of New Jersey, that won’t work.

What if I’m charged sales tax on my eligible purchase?

You can request a refund from the seller. If it doesn’t refund you, request a refund from New Jersey’s Division of Taxation. Fill out Form A-3730 and mail it to N.J. Division of Taxation Sales Tax Refund Section, Box 289, Trenton, N.J. 08695-0289.