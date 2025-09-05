Here are the 25 South Jersey school districts that raised taxes under a state program to help balance their budgets

Faced with making drastic cuts to balance budgets for the 2025-26 school year, about 85 New Jersey school districts decided to raise their property taxes, state records show.

The districts sought state approval to exceed a 2% property tax levy cap that has been on the books since 2010, according to a Department of Education list obtained by The Inquirer under the state’s Open Public Records Act.

Advertisement

In South Jersey, 25 districts in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties raised property taxes — some by double-digit increases — to bridge projected budget gaps.

They include Clearview Regional, Collingswood, Evesham, Haddon Heights, Harrison Township Lumberton, and Rancocas Valley.

» READ MORE: In South Jersey, school districts are raising property taxes and considering cuts

The state has not issued a report on the incentive program and provided the list of districts in response to a request. A state Department of Education spokesman did not immediately respond to a message Thursday.

How does the program work?

According to the state, nearly 300 districts were eligible for a new tax incentive, but not all of those applied to exceed the cap. The subsidy was billed as a onetime offer that could allow districts to raise additional revenues to possibly avoid cuts.

In return for increasing the local tax burden, districts received additional state aid for 5% of the amount of local taxes raised above the 2% cap.

But participating didn’t spare districts from budget gaps. After approving a 15% tax increase because of a $4 million shortfall, Haddon Township schools still had to cut five teaching positions and one administrative job, said Superintendent Robert J. Fisicaro.

“We are not in a perfect situation by any means,” Fisicaro said. “We had no choice, or the quality of education in Haddon Township would have been significantly damaged.”

Haddon Township’s tax hike adds $702 annually in taxes to a home assessed at the township average of $455,000.

What’s the debate over New Jersey school funding?

The incentive program has sparked renewed debate about how public schools are funded in New Jersey. School officials have called for a more permanent fix to the funding formula that relies less on property taxes.

New Jersey changed how it calculated state aid to its more than 600 public school districts this year, finding that some towns should be able to afford a bigger local tax share to operate their schools.

The Toms River Regional school district refused to impose a 13% tax increase recommended by the state, and instead said it would file for bankruptcy.

In an unusual move, the state intervened and imposed the budget, raising taxes in one of the state’s largest school systems. The district contends the state caused the problem by underfunding its schools by millions for years.

Which districts didn’t apply for the program?

Some districts, like Haddonfield, chose not to apply for the program to plug a $2 million budget deficit. The state said 74 South Jersey districts could apply for the tax incentive in order to provide a “thorough and efficient education,” but only 28% did so.

Instead, those districts made other cost-saving moves to increase class sizes, eliminate programs, cut transportation, and close schools.

Typically, districts seek voter approval through bond questions to pay for projects that cannot readily be funded through their annual operating budgets.

This year, the state limited any cuts in most funding categories for districts to a 3% reduction from last year, and capped any increase at 6%. The state also said it would change how it calculates special education funding.

This was supposed to minimize the volatility that occurred in previous years when districts were uncertain how much they would receive in state aid.

Haddonfield Superintendent Chuck Klaus said the program would have meant a 16% property tax increase. Voters there approved a bond referendum in December that will boost taxes annually by $369.

“That’s too much of a tax levy to impose,” Klaus said. “Our board felt strongly that was not the right thing to do.”

» READ MORE: Voters in Haddonfield, Burlington Township approve school bond questions for $84.8 million

Klaus said the district eliminated three teaching positions and made other cuts to make up for a decrease in state aid coupled with increases like a $900,000 hike in healthcare costs.

How did budgets turn out for districts in the program?

With $534,000 in additional revenues from increasing the tax levy, the Mount Laurel school district avoided cuts, expanded programs for students with disabilities and added social and emotional health programs, said Superintendent George J. Rafferty.

“I don’t think we would have been wise to not take advantage of this,” Rafferty said. It added $21 to the average annual tax bill, he said.

Despite imposing hefty tax increases, some districts still had to make sweeping cuts. Washington Township in Gloucester County laid off staff and eliminated programs.

The district revised its $167.5 million budget with a 7.13% tax increase. The increase added $345 in taxes annually to a home assessed at the township average of $232,000.

Even with the additional revenues, the district initially reduced 59 teaching assistant positions to part-time. It also eliminated middle school sports.

The board last month reinstated the nine most senior assistants. They would have lost their health benefits with less than full-time hours.

Board president Julie Kozempel has said budget cuts initially proposed would have impacted as many as 89 positions and 35 teachers.