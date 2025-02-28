See how much your South Jersey school district could gain or lose in the 2026 state budget

Under Gov. Phil Murphy’s $12.1 billion spending plan to fund the state’s more than 600 K-12 school districts, state officials say about 68% would get an increase in state aid, and 31% would get a decrease.

In South Jersey, 40 of the 106 districts in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties would see their aid increased by less than 3.3%, while 32 would get a decrease under the proposed state spending plan for fiscal 2026, which begins July 1.

To see what’s proposed for your school district in the budget proposal released Thursday, use the lookup tool below: