Some New Jersey students are getting two diplomas, earning associate’s degrees as they graduate high school

When Adam Wahid started high school four years ago, he set his sights on an ambitious goal: finishing at the top of his class.

Wahid, 17, of Winslow Township, graduated Monday as valedictorian at Camden County Technical Schools in Gloucester Township.

It was the second diploma in a month for Wahid, who obtained an associate’s degree in May from Camden County College.

“I’m really proud of myself that I was able to achieve it,” said Wahid, who will attend Princeton University in the fall and plans to study math. “It’s really giving me a leg up.”

Wahid is among a record 337 students statewide enrolled in New Jersey’s 21 county vocational-technical schools who earned associate’s degrees while attending high school, said Jackie Burke, executive director of the NJ Council of County Vocational-Technical Schools.

Once considered an option mostly for students to pursue skilled trades, vocational-technical schools have become increasingly competitive and are attracting students who want a different pathway to college or careers.

Burke said the vocational-technical schools have made it easier and more affordable for students to earn credit for college-level work. Many have partnerships with county colleges and other nearby two- and four-year colleges, she said.

“I think you’re going to see these numbers expand in the years to come,” Burke said. “There’s going to be more and more demand for this type of model.”

Of the 337 students graduating this year, 22 are from Camden County Technical Schools, which has campuses in Gloucester Township and Sicklerville. The Gloucester County Institute in Deptford has nine graduates. Burlington County Institute of Technology has students who earned some credits, but none who obtained the full associate’s degree.

Last year, 251 vocational-technical school students received associate’s degrees.

More than 35,000 students are currently enrolled in New Jersey’s county-vocational schools. And the schools are selective; about 13,000 of the nearly 30,000 who apply annually statewide are accepted.

Students may study a wide range of disciplines, from traditional vocational fields like cosmetology and construction to engineering and health science.

Under the Early College Associate Degree (ECAD) program, counselors work with students to meet their high school requirements while earning an associate’s degree and attending some of their classes on college campuses.

The program was developed by the colleges, and in most cases students can earn credits at a significantly reduced cost or free. Students then often enter four-year colleges as sophomores or juniors.

The degree can mean a big savings in time and tuition costs for students who want to obtain a bachelor’s degree at a four-year college.

Adam Wahid: `I feel very prepared’

Taking college courses while in high school helped Wahid decide to pursue a degree in math. He was considering computer science or engineering, but realized that physics wasn’t his favorite subject.

Wahid began taking classes at Camden County College in his sophomore year. He picked up more classes the following year. He participated in the robotics program and mentored his peers.

Because Camden County Technical Schools has a limited offering of high level Advanced Placement courses in math and science, Wahid said he benefited by enrolling in the college courses.

“It really taught me how to effectively study,” said Wahid, who also works as a math tutor after school. “For a lot of the classes it just came down to studying the materials.”

Although Princeton didn’t accept his college credits, Wahid said he successfully tested out of some courses.

“I feel very prepared for the environment at Princeton,” he said.

But first, Wahid delivered the valedictory speech at Camden County Technical Schools on Monday. He challenged his classmates to pursue a greater good.

“We’re all so talented. so let’s use our talents for something good,” he said he planned to share in his address.

Eric Mora Jimenez: `I had to sacrifice a lot’

Eric Mora Jimenez, 17, of Camden, moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic with his family in 2016. His first challenge was learning English as a fourth grader.

He quickly settled in and found a passion for math. He became a naturalized citizen in 2019.

“That was a huge turning point for me,” he said.

Jimenez, a first-generation college student, said he was able to enroll in the college courses because the school subsidized his program.

He traveled about an hour daily by bus to Camden County vocational school and to college, returning at night just in time for dinner. He missed spending time with his family, he said.

A self-taught musician, Jimenez plays the piano and saxophone. He participated in his school’s concert band, choir, and theater. He was the class salutatorian.

Jimenez said he applied to one college: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He cried when he opened his early acceptance letter in December with his mother.

“I could have never dreamed of going to this amazing school,” he said. He received a full scholarship, he said.

Jimenez plans to major in physics with a minor in Spanish and music. He hopes to work for NASA and eventually return to the Dominican Republic to teach.

Sarah Mascitis: an aspiring accountant

Sarah Mascitis, 17, of Franklinville, obtained an associate’s degree from Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell. She plans to attend Villanova University this fall and major in accounting.

Mascitis said she learned about the college credit program during her freshman year at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology, where she was enrolled in a business program.

Initially, she took a few courses, enjoyed them, and decided to work toward a degree. Her parents agreed to pay for her courses, which cost $75 a credit, she said.

“Even though it was a lot of work, it was very manageable,” she said. She was a varsity basketball cheerleader and gymnast her freshman year.

The youngest of six, Mascitis is the first in her family to attend college immediately after high school. She obtained scholarships to cover some of her tuition at Villanova, and plans to take out loans and work while in college.

She recently submitted her college transcripts and hopes Villanova will accept at least a year’s worth of credits. Regardless, she said the program has prepared her for college life.

“It definitely teaching you discipline,” Mascitis said.

She plans to spend the summer working at a local Starbucks as a barista and a counselor at the Yogi Bear campgrounds to save money for college.

“It’s a little scary going into the next chapter of my life. I’m excited,” said the aspiring CPA. “I’ve always been someone who has had big goals.”