How chronically absent are students in your South Jersey school district?

The annual School Performance Reports released this week showed that while some schools have returned to pre-pandemic levels in terms of attendance, others still lag.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as students missing 10% or more of school days. In the latest report, for the 2022-23 school year, 16.6% of New Jersey’s 1.4 million public students were chronically absent. Still, most districts saw improvement from the previous year — the first back after the pandemic year.

Look up your South Jersey district’s rate for the 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2022-23 school years.