How chronically absent are students in your South Jersey school district?
Among South Jersey districts, KIPP Cooper Norcross, Camden City and Camden Prep had the highest absentee rates, each at least twice the state average, although all saw gains over the previous year.
The annual School Performance Reports released this week showed that while some schools have returned to pre-pandemic levels in terms of attendance, others still lag.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as students missing 10% or more of school days. In the latest report, for the 2022-23 school year, 16.6% of New Jersey’s 1.4 million public students were chronically absent. Still, most districts saw improvement from the previous year — the first back after the pandemic year.
Look up your South Jersey district’s rate for the 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2022-23 school years.