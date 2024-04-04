Check the disciplinary rates for your South Jersey school district

Disciplinary incidents remain high in some schools, according to New Jersey’s annual School Performance Reports released this week.

Harassment, intimidation, and bullying (HIB) incidents went from 30,568 in 2021-22 to 36,039 in 2022-23, while there were 44,261 out-of-school suspensions in 2022-23, up from 37,791 the previous school year.

State Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and a team presented the findings to the state Board of Education at its monthly meeting. The report also includes various achievement and performance measures, such as graduation rates, PSAT and ACT test scores, dropout rates and dual enrollment measures.

New Jersey has some of the toughest anti-bullying laws in the country. Schools are required to adopt policies to prevent harassment, intimidation and bullying.

The South Jersey districts with the highest number of HIB and other disciplinary incidents per 100 students in 2022-23 were Glassboro, Mount Holly, Willingboro, Lumberton, Burlington County Special Services School District and Somerdale.